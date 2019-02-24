CK Akonnor makes two changes in Kotoko XI to face Nkana

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko line up

Asante Kotoko coach CK Akonnor has made two changes to his starting line-up to face Nkana FC on Sunday afternoon in their CAF Confederation Cup Group C clash.

The ex-Ghana captain has introduced Umar Bashir to replace the injured Richard Senanu.

Bashir, formerly of WAFA, will partner the impressive Kwame Bonsu who scored in the 2-1 home win two weeks ago.

New signing Habib Mohammed has taken the position of Augustine Sefah as right back.

Akonnor kept his wide men Maxwell Baakoh and Emmanuel Gyamfi untouched in a three man midfield comprising Abdul Fatawu Safiu.

Goal-shy Burkinabe import Yacouba Songné leads the attack.

Asante Kotoko are chasing their first away points after losing 1-0 to Sudanese side Al Hilal in their opening match.

Asante Kotoko line-up: Felix Annan, Amos Frimpong, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Ismail Ganiu, Habib Mohammed, Umar Bashir, Kwame Bonsu, Maxwell Baakoh, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Abdul Fatawu Safiu-Yacouba Songné.