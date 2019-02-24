Mukarama Abdulai's brace helps Northern Ladies win Top 4 tourney in Tamale

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
Mukarama Abdulai is the skipper of Northern Ladies
Northern Ladies FC emerged winners of the maiden edition of the BANUMA Northern Regional Women Top 4 Competition in Tamale.
Two goals from Mukarama Abdulai were enough to see off Pearlpia Ladies 2-0 in the final on Saturday.
The competition was organized by Baba Nuhu Mallam, the Northern Regional Developmental coach and CEO of BANUMA Enterprise.
The aim of coming up with such a football competition was to keep clubs and women players in the region active ahead of the new season.
Ghana FA presidential hopeful, Wilfred Kwaku Osei supported the competition with about GhC7,000 whereas former Savannah FC and Asante Kotoko SC player Osman Orlando (currently based in USA) also supported with headphones which was given to best players of each match.
Pearlpia Ladies FC, Northern Ladies FC, Tamale Super Ladies and FC Savannah were the participating teams.
At the end of the competition, Mukarama Abdulai emerged top scorer with 6 goals, her teammate Jafaru Rahama won the overall best player award.
Basira Alhassan of Pearlpia Ladies was named best defender of the competition and Afi Amenyaku was named best goalkeeper.
