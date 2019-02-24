Let’s trust each other and eschew divisions – Mahama to NDC

Politics of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Presidential candidate-elect of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has admonished members of the party to trust each other to ensure unity prevails amongst themselves.

He also urged the party members to eschew any act that has the tendency of creating divisions in the NDC.

“It is my hope that we will work together and eschew all attempts to divide us. Let us trust each other and let us not believe the kind of stories we circulated creating an impression that we are against each other,” he added.

Mr. Mahama made the call in his victory speech after being declared winner in the party’s just ended presidential primaries.

He dedicated the victory to members of the NDC and their executives for working assiduously with the aim of bringing the party back to power.

“I will work closely with all of you so that our common objective of returning to power would be achieved. I salute all our executives,” he said.

Mahama polled 213,487 votes representing 95.23 percent of the total valid votes cast in the presidential primaries defeating six other aspirants who together polled about 4 percent votes.

John Mahama while delivering his victory speech said he has been touched by the overwhelming endorsement by the party.

“I’m deeply touched by the overwhelming endorsement I have received from the grassroots of the party. It is a call to action. I want to thank my fellow aspirants for the good fight they put up in this race. Their participation in this contest has exhibited that our party is the most democratic and peaceful in our country’s democracy today. Our journey to 2020 victory begins today.”

‘Nothing can stop our march to Flagstaff House in 2020’

The former president who is seeking a second term in the high office of the land said the massive endorsement of his candidate means that the NDC is ready to snatch power from the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2020 polls.

He added that the NDC is united and poised for victory, saying nothing can stop their victory.

“Tonight I want to serve notice to Ghana that from the outcome of this election, the NDC is strong. The NDC is united. The NDC is poised for victory in 2020. And nothing, absolutely nothing will stop our march towards Flagstaff House,” he added.

Meanwhile, all the six failed aspirants have called to congratulate John Mahama.

They have also promised to rally behind him for the NDC’s victory in the upcoming general elections in 2020.