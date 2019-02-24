Home | News | Alabi drinks beer to console himself after a huge defeat

Dan Soko

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: Mynewsgh..com

Joshua Alabi 2019 Janplay videoProf Joshua Alabi

Defeated flagbearer aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Prof Joshua Alabi has revealed he consumed some bottles of beer Saturday night to console himself after it emerged he was not winning.

According to him, the figures showed he was trailing and as a result, conceded defeat and also called former President John Dramani Mahama who was leading by a wide margin to congratulate him for being elected the flagbearer of the party.

“I am home drinking beer because the figures emerging do not seem to suggest I am winning the polls. I have called to congratulate him. I told him the gap was too much and he shouldn’t have done that, ”, he told Evans Mensah on Joy TV on Saturday monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

“For me I’m yet to analyze the results to know what happened, I gave my message of hope and maybe there is something beyond what I did that I should have done, for now, John Mahama won and I congratulate him for that. At a point in time when I realized that he had won, I just called and congratulated him”, he reiterated.

Prof Alabi came second in Saturday’s polls, with 3,339 votes representing a little of 1%, as against 213,443 votes out of the over 330,000 garnered by the former President representing about 95%.

Professor Alabi promised his support for the candidature of John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer of the NDC ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Other aspirants who contested and lost include; Mr Alban Sumani K. Bagbin, businessman Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Adinam Mensah (Sly); former Trade Minister and Mr Augustus Goosie Tanoh.

