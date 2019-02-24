Compensate clubs with money - Boateng Gyan tells Government

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: adomonline.com

Former National organizer of NDC, Yaw Boateng Gyan

Former National organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Yaw Boateng Gyan has called on the Government to compensate the football clubs following the abrupt end this season’s league as a result of the Number 12 expose by Anas.

According to Mr. Boateng, the situation Ghana football finds itself currently is as a result of the action the Government took which brought in the Normalization Committee and so far, the committee that has been charged to bring reforms have also, done nothing to that effect.

He thinks the Government should compensate the clubs with money rather than allowing the normalization committee to organize a special competition for them.

“We have not seen so far what the Normalization Committee have done with regards to what they were tasked to do, now they say are going to organize a competition, that one too there have been problems.” He said.

“I said from the beginning that, they should let us continue our league because there were matches left to be played before the sudden break following the Anas Expose; some us [football administrators] have incurred so much dept due to the action the Government took. So what is Government doing to us? He should compensate us rather than organizing a competition.” He added.

The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association has received $1.2 million from the Government to help it organize a special tournament for league clubs and also run some football activities in the country but due to transparency issues, the competition is still in limbo.