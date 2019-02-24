Compensate clubs with money - Boateng Gyan tells Government

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019
Source: adomonline.com
Former National organizer of NDC, Yaw Boateng Gyan
Former National organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Yaw Boateng Gyan has called on the Government to compensate the football clubs following the abrupt end this season’s league as a result of the Number 12 expose by Anas.
According to Mr. Boateng, the situation Ghana football finds itself currently is as a result of the action the Government took which brought in the Normalization Committee and so far, the committee that has been charged to bring reforms have also, done nothing to that effect.
He thinks the Government should compensate the clubs with money rather than allowing the normalization committee to organize a special competition for them.
“We have not seen so far what the Normalization Committee have done with regards to what they were tasked to do, now they say are going to organize a competition, that one too there have been problems.” He said.
“I said from the beginning that, they should let us continue our league because there were matches left to be played before the sudden break following the Anas Expose; some us [football administrators] have incurred so much dept due to the action the Government took. So what is Government doing to us? He should compensate us rather than organizing a competition.” He added.
The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association has received $1.2 million from the Government to help it organize a special tournament for league clubs and also run some football activities in the country but due to transparency issues, the competition is still in limbo.
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article