My boyfriend of 2 years robbed and 'forced' me to buy a GHC20,000 new car for him - Woman narrates

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb,com

File Photo

An anonymous Ghanaian woman has narrated into details how the ‘fraudster of a boyfriend’ willingly gave his car to her, stole it and forced her to pay for the lost car.

The victim, in her quest to advice ladies to be careful of men these days narrated her story to Abena Magis on Facebook.

In a post on Facebook, she recounted how the gentleman (ex-boyfriend) allows her to drive anytime they both went out, how he sometimes brings the car to her office and comes to pick up later until she fell for his trap one faithful day when he sneaked into her compound to steal the car; a car he gave out of his own free will.

"It all happened when he will let me drive his car anytime we went out. Sometimes he will bring the car to my office and go to town and come for it. One day he called that he's going to to church from his rounds so can I take his car to my home?’’ He'll come for it at work the following morning. I said okay and was happy he trusted me. Auntie my first time taking this car home and we got robbed.the car and generator. Auntie after this I even felt like dying because he was blaming me that he needed a car cuz of the bad road’’.

After reporting the issue to the police which led to no results, her ex-boyfriend kept on ‘pushing’ that she acquires a loan for a new vehicle he personally showed to her on an online market (Tonaton) because he claimed the ‘missing car’ was bought on credit and that he cannot afford to pay off that particular loan and be left with no car.

"We reported to the police but never got it back. Everybody was blaming me. My big brother said I should have told him that I brought the car because he thought it was for one of the tenants. The tenants thought it was for my brother

After two weeks he said I should take a loan and buy him another one because he can't pay off a loan without the car. I asked him which car and he showed me cars on olx and tonadon. The cheapest which he liked was GHC22000’’. She wrote

For years until he met the wrong victim which led to his imprisonment, the ‘despicable swindler ‘used fake identities to lure women into relationships, gives out his cars to them, rob them of it and later put them through the trauma of having to pay every dime the car cost.

Read the full story below

#JustIn

Auntie Abena good evening. I came across your platform recently and I've learnt a lot from what you been posting.i also want to share my piece for my ladies out there to be very careful of guys of today.

Aunty I dated a guy last 2 years and infact I regretted. I regret ever knowing him but had I known is always what?at last.

This guy and I started dating. Young handsome guy and very calm.he was a worker and was always working. He told me he got his brand new car on car loan. He will let me drive his car anytime we went out.some times will bring the car to my office and go to town and come for it. One day he called that he's going to to church from his rounds so can I take his car to my home? He'll come for it at work the following morning. I said okay and was happy he trusted me. Auntie my first time taking this car home and we got robbed.the car and generator. Auntie after this I even felt like dying because he was blaming me that he needed a car cuz of the bad road and still has to pay the loan. We reported to the police but never got it back. Everybody was blaming me. My big brother said I should have told him that I brought the car because he thought it was for one of the tenants. The tenants thought it was for my brother.

Auntie my ex started making my life he'll. He will call shouting at me that I have to find his car for him. Auntie I used to eat and drink my tears. After two weeks he said I should take a loan and buy him another one because he can't pay off a loan without the car. I asked him which car and he showed me cars on olx and tonadon. The cheapest which he liked was ghc 22000. I took salary advanced and took a loan making the ghc 22000. We both went to inspect the car and the man leading me said he'll talk to the person to bring it down to 20000.

The man agreed and I paid.in appreciate i said uncle take this ghc 200 for helping me . auntie my plan was to keep some of the money to pay the first month deduction and keep the rest on me . then my ex will call ''the mechanic wants to fix this send 300. Wants to do this send 500. Auntie before I was aware ghc 1500 was gone . after everything then he took 300 for insurance. I was broker than poverty but anytime I'll give. He was my boyfriend and I didn't want him to think I stole his car and lie about it. He said to be able to pay off the loan he'll do Accra to Dodowa from the mall. You'll call him and he'll tell you stop disturbing him because he's driving. He'll say hell call but he won't call. Everytime he's blaming me that I'm the reason he's doing all this. Auntie sometimes I wanted a break but I didn't want him to think me wicked for leaving him after all what I put him through.

Then Sunday when I was in church a number called me. I didn't pick and called back after church The man said he wanted to talk to me but didn't want to tell me on the phone. I don't know you from anywhere , why should I meet you? The man said after I meet him I'll understand. It took me a good two weeks before I said okay. Auntie it was the car owner.the man who sold the car to me.he said after paying then we left the man who lead me to him told him he feels bad because I gave him the 200.it was a planned thing and that's how my boyfriend used to get different cars. He'll rob you, sell the car and force you to buy him a new one. He advised me not to confront him but to do my checks. I told one uncle of my who is an officer who made them arrested the man who took me to the man. He confessed and my boyfriend was arrested. Auntie he wanted to make the case a foolish case but I stood on my ground and after 2 years he's now jailed 15 years.

Auntie I thought I found love. I wanted to cherish him but he saw me for a fool. He'll check to see if you can afford to buy a car before he'll come for you. If you're poor he won't approach you because he won't get anything from you. I don't know the girls he did that to but because of me.one woman, he won't be able to do it to someone again. Auntie we have to be careful about the men. Don't trust them. Not all of them know how to love but will just use you.