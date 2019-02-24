Don’t underestimate the integrity of Ghanaians - Kpone Katamanso MP

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA

Tema, Feb. 24, GNA - The Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso has observed the need for politicians not to underestimate the integrity of the Ghanaian because he would always stand up for the truth.

Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo indicated that the Ghanaian knows what is right and would always stand by it at all times irrespective of the misinformation that is peddled around about an issue.

Nii Afotey-Agbo said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Saturday shortly after the declaration of the results of the presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Tema West Constituency at the St. James International School, Lashibi, Tema.

The MP said, “Ghanaians should learn out of this. You don’t take Ghanaians for granted; for we have come this far in our democratic dispensation, and you don’t underrate the integrity and wisdom of the people.”

Nii Afotey-Agbo said when other aspirants decided to contest former President John Dramani Mahama, “I said to myself, have they thought of how to unite the party in the first place, because we had divisions in our constituencies all over the country, that’s what pushed us into opposition. So if they are not aware of that then it’s sad.”

He said a politician should naturally be doing things at every location in the country before thinking of becoming a flagbearer.

“People should yearn for you to come, you shouldn’t go and impose yourself on the people,” he said.

Nii Afotey-Abgo said it was not easy for an incumbent to be contested if the other contestants had not done enough for the people to ask for them, otherwise those aspirants would end up attacking the incumbent, observing that, “If the incumbent had destroyed himself, it is the people who would tell him and not you.”

A former NDC parliamentary candidate of the Tema West Constituency, Mr. James Enu, in reacting to allegations that things were worked out for Mr. Mahama to win the elections, indicated that, in an election, the incumbent always had an urge over the other candidates because they had marketed themselves already, and may probably have more resources than the others and with much experience at elections.

Mr. Enu said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came into office on the back of many promises and should they fail to actualize those promises, the Ghanaian voter would naturally return to the NDC for their solutions.

He therefore believed that, “If we are able to organize ourselves well, go with a united front and are able to cut out the infightings and all that bedeviled us during the last elections, we would be able to win the next elections with a wide margin.”

The Constituency Chairman of the Tema West NDC, Mr. Isaac Robert Pobee, said after the elections, he was expecting the top NDC hierarchy to unite all the aspirants and then take off because the votes of the other candidates were needed in the 2020 elections, even if they were few.

He added that, “If all of them come together and say we have a task ahead of us, Ghana needs NDC to change what is going on; if they all come together for those at the grass roots to see that they are united at the top, the job at the branches and constituencies would be easy.”

He was optimistic that former President Jerry John Rawlings would eventually come on board when he sees that there was unity in the party and that the people were doing what he wanted them to do.

