Mahama wins NDC Presidential race overwhelmingly

By Iddi Yire/Yaw Ansah, GNA
Accra, Feb. 24, GNA - Former President John
Dramani Mahama has been overwhelmingly endorsed by delegates of the National
Democratic Congress (NDC) as the Party's flagbearer for the 2020 general
election.
He was declared winner on Sunday morning with
213,487 votes representing 95.24 per cent of valid votes cast in the primary.
Professor Joshua Alabi, a former
Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, come second with
3,399 votes representing 1.516 per cent of valid votes and Mr Alban Bagbin,
Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, placed third with 2,301 votes translating
into 1.03 per cent.
Mr Goosie Tanoh, a Businessman, came fourth
with 2,091 votes, representing 0.93 per cent, while Dr Ekwow Spio Garbrah, a
former Minister of Trade and Industry, placed fifth with 1,447 votes
translating into 0.65 per cent of valid votes cast.
Mr Sylvester Mensah, a former Chief Executive
Officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) placed sixth with 934
votes representing 0.42 per cent, while Alhaji Iddrisu Nurudeen, a Businessman,
took the seventh position with 520 votes, translating into 0.23 per cent of
valid votes cast.
Of the 225,521 votes cast; total valid votes
was 224,184, while total rejected ballots was 1,327.
Prior to the declaration of results by the
Electoral Commission (EC) at the NDC's Headquarters in Accra, all the six
losing candidates conceded defeat and pledged their support to former President
John Mahama.
The visibly elated former President and
communication icon, in his victory speech, called for Party unity and team
work.
“Let us be one, let us trust each other and
let us not believe the stories that we circulated that one is trying to
undermine the other."
He noted that he was deeply touched by the
overwhelming endorsement he has received from the grassroots of the Party.
"Our Party has spoken with one voice and
I must say we are all winners," Former President Mahama said.
He pledged to work closely and tirelessly with
all stakeholders so that the Party’s common objective of returning to power
would be realised.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article