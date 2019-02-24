Home | News | Mahama wins NDC Presidential race overwhelmingly

Mahama wins NDC Presidential race overwhelmingly

Dan Soko

By Iddi Yire/Yaw Ansah, GNA    

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA - Former President John Dramani Mahama has been overwhelmingly endorsed by delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the Party's flagbearer for the 2020 general election.

He was declared winner on Sunday morning with 213,487 votes representing 95.24 per cent of valid votes cast in the primary.

Professor Joshua Alabi, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, come second with 3,399 votes representing 1.516 per cent of valid votes and Mr Alban Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, placed third with 2,301 votes translating into 1.03 per cent.

Mr Goosie Tanoh, a Businessman, came fourth with 2,091 votes, representing 0.93 per cent, while Dr Ekwow Spio Garbrah, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, placed fifth with 1,447 votes translating into 0.65 per cent of valid votes cast.

Mr Sylvester Mensah, a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) placed sixth with 934 votes representing 0.42 per cent, while Alhaji Iddrisu Nurudeen, a Businessman, took the seventh position with 520 votes, translating into 0.23 per cent of valid votes cast.

Of the 225,521 votes cast; total valid votes was 224,184, while total rejected ballots was 1,327.

Prior to the declaration of results by the Electoral Commission (EC) at the NDC's Headquarters in Accra, all the six losing candidates conceded defeat and pledged their support to former President John Mahama.

The visibly elated former President and communication icon, in his victory speech, called for Party unity and team work.

“Let us be one, let us trust each other and let us not believe the stories that we circulated that one is trying to undermine the other."

He noted that he was deeply touched by the overwhelming endorsement he has received from the grassroots of the Party.

"Our Party has spoken with one voice and I must say we are all winners," Former President Mahama said.

He pledged to work closely and tirelessly with all stakeholders so that the Party’s common objective of returning to power would be realised.

GNA

