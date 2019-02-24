Serendipalm Donates Brush Cutter To Farmer Associations

Serendipalm Company Limited, an Organic Crude Palm Oil Miller and Cocoa Beans company in Akyem Asuom in the Eastern region has procured six brush cutters for the farmer associations working with the company

The various communities are Akyem Asuom, Bomso, Ntronang, Abaam, Abodom and Pramkese. This comes in an effort to help reduce the drudgery in controlling farm weeds by the farmer associations in their oil palm and cocoa plantations.

Training

At a training session, Mr. Antwi Samuel, an expert in the use of the machine showed the team how it operates as well as maintenance.

On his side, the mechanic of the company, Mr. Yaw Brako also took the team through the care and detection of simple problems and how to address them appropriately to prolong the life-span of the machine.

Management Address

Speaking at the training session, Mr. Christian Obeng Boahen, the Internal Control Manager advised the farmer association to make the culture of maintenance of the machine their priority since it has come to serve them and ease the labour intensive nature of controlling weeds on their farms. “Growing organic crop is labour intensive since you do not use herbicides to control the weeds on the farm” and upon this the management has procured the brush cutters to ease your farm operations.

The Fair-Trade and Agric Support Manager, Maame Efua Samah, on her part admonished the farmer association to see the machine as their own and ensure it operates longer to serve the purpose for which it was procured. This is also similar to the various projects undertaken by the company to serve your communities and it behoves the association members to make good use of the machine.

Farmers Remark

The representatives of the farmer associations from the various communities present at the training session show appreciation to the management of the company and also promise to care for the machine to prolong the life-span and serve the purpose for which it was procured for them.

“I believe with the presence of the machine my productivity will be increased and improved as well because the energy and the time that I used in maintaining my farm field would be reduced and such resources can be used to expand my fields” – Farmer Patrick Asare.

The machine has come at the best time to help in the management of our farm fields and we promise to regard it as personal assets and use it effectively to ensure efficiency in our farm work.

---Abass Iddrisu – AgricToday News