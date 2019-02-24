Home | News | ‘The gap was too much; Mahama shouldn’t have done that’ – Alabi jokes

‘The gap was too much; Mahama shouldn’t have done that’ – Alabi jokes

Dan Soko

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: citinewsroom.com

Mahama Joshua Alabi NDC play videoJoshua Alabi and John Dramani Mahama

Defeated Presidential hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Joshua Alabi has jokingly laughed off his loss at the just ended presidential primaries saying that the margin by which John Mahama won the polls was extremely shocking.

Certified results from the Electoral Commission show that John Mahama secured an overwhelming 213,487 votes representing 95.23 percent of the total valid votes cast with the other six contenders managing with about 4 percent.

According to Prof. Alabi, it was overly surprising that the Former President beat himself and the other contestants in such a manner.

“The results indicate that the former President has won. I have called to congratulate him; We just cracked jokes and I told him that the gap was too much and that he shouldn’t have done that,” he said in a statement.

The former Vice-Chancellor of University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) who came second in the polls with 3,404 votes representing 1.52%, told Godfred Akoto Boafo in an interview on Citi TV that although he lost with a huge margin, he was not disappointed because anything in an election was possible and that he prepared himself adequately for the unexpected.

“How do you go into a contest and expect such gap; then you wouldn’t have wasted your time and money. I am not disappointed. When you are going into a contest; you should know that there is that possibility of losing so you plan for that,” he added.

Spio, Sly, Bagbin others concede defeat; congratulate Mahama

Six presidential aspirants in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries conceded defeat even before the official declaration of the results.

Prof. Joshua Alabi, Ekwow Spio-Gabrah, Sylvester Mensah, Nurudeen Iddrisu, Alban Bagbin and Goosie Tanoh called former President John Mahama, who emerged victorious to congratulate him.

The aspirants said the result was indicative of the overwhelming endorsement of the Former President, and there were no qualms whatsoever.

I’m deeply touched by overwhelming endorsement

John Mahama while delivering his victory speech after the declaration of the results said he has been touched by the overwhelming endorsement by the party.

“I’m deeply touched by the overwhelming endorsement I have received from the grassroots of the party. It is a call to action. I want to thank my fellow aspirants for the good fight they put up in this race. Their participation in this contest has exhibited that our party is the most democratic and peaceful in our country’s democracy today. Our journey to 2020 victory begins today.”

‘Nothing can stop our march to Flagstaff House in 2020’

The former president who is seeking a second term in the highest office of the land said the massive endorsement of his candidature means that the NDC is ready to snatch power from the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2020 polls.

He added that the NDC is united and poised for victory, saying nothing can stop their victory.

“…I want to serve notice to Ghana that from the outcome of this election, the NDC is strong. The NDC is united. The NDC is poised for victory in 2020. And nothing, absolutely nothing will stop our march towards Flagstaff House,” he added.

Meanwhile, all the six failed aspirants have also promised to rally behind Mahama to ensure the NDC’s victory in the upcoming general elections in 2020.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

We’ve lost the election; Goosie’s camp disappointed

February 23, 2019

Voting in NDC presidential primary peaceful in Eastern Region

February 23, 2019

John Mahama wins landslide victory in Tema

February 23, 2019

Nigerians Wait For Election Results As Polls Close

February 23, 2019

Court Jailed Barber 10 years For Defiling 15-year-old Girl At Adenta

February 23, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!