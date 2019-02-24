‘The gap was too much; Mahama shouldn’t have done that’ – Alabi jokes

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: citinewsroom.com

play videoJoshua Alabi and John Dramani Mahama

Defeated Presidential hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Joshua Alabi has jokingly laughed off his loss at the just ended presidential primaries saying that the margin by which John Mahama won the polls was extremely shocking.

Certified results from the Electoral Commission show that John Mahama secured an overwhelming 213,487 votes representing 95.23 percent of the total valid votes cast with the other six contenders managing with about 4 percent.

According to Prof. Alabi, it was overly surprising that the Former President beat himself and the other contestants in such a manner.

“The results indicate that the former President has won. I have called to congratulate him; We just cracked jokes and I told him that the gap was too much and that he shouldn’t have done that,” he said in a statement.

The former Vice-Chancellor of University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) who came second in the polls with 3,404 votes representing 1.52%, told Godfred Akoto Boafo in an interview on Citi TV that although he lost with a huge margin, he was not disappointed because anything in an election was possible and that he prepared himself adequately for the unexpected.

“How do you go into a contest and expect such gap; then you wouldn’t have wasted your time and money. I am not disappointed. When you are going into a contest; you should know that there is that possibility of losing so you plan for that,” he added.

Spio, Sly, Bagbin others concede defeat; congratulate Mahama

Six presidential aspirants in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries conceded defeat even before the official declaration of the results.

Prof. Joshua Alabi, Ekwow Spio-Gabrah, Sylvester Mensah, Nurudeen Iddrisu, Alban Bagbin and Goosie Tanoh called former President John Mahama, who emerged victorious to congratulate him.

The aspirants said the result was indicative of the overwhelming endorsement of the Former President, and there were no qualms whatsoever.

I’m deeply touched by overwhelming endorsement

John Mahama while delivering his victory speech after the declaration of the results said he has been touched by the overwhelming endorsement by the party.

“I’m deeply touched by the overwhelming endorsement I have received from the grassroots of the party. It is a call to action. I want to thank my fellow aspirants for the good fight they put up in this race. Their participation in this contest has exhibited that our party is the most democratic and peaceful in our country’s democracy today. Our journey to 2020 victory begins today.”

‘Nothing can stop our march to Flagstaff House in 2020’

The former president who is seeking a second term in the highest office of the land said the massive endorsement of his candidature means that the NDC is ready to snatch power from the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2020 polls.

He added that the NDC is united and poised for victory, saying nothing can stop their victory.

“…I want to serve notice to Ghana that from the outcome of this election, the NDC is strong. The NDC is united. The NDC is poised for victory in 2020. And nothing, absolutely nothing will stop our march towards Flagstaff House,” he added.

Meanwhile, all the six failed aspirants have also promised to rally behind Mahama to ensure the NDC’s victory in the upcoming general elections in 2020.