Home | News | LIVE UPDATES: Nkana FC vs Kotoko - CAF Confed Cup

LIVE UPDATES: Nkana FC vs Kotoko - CAF Confed Cup

Dan Soko

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko.pngKumasi Asante Kotoko

Welcome to the LIVE UPDATES of the CAF Confederation Cup game as twelve times Zambian Super League Champions Nkana FC, host 24 times Ghana Premier League Champions, Asante Kotoko in one of Group C matches at 13:00 GMT at the Nkana Stadium.

Nkana, come into this match on the back of a 2-1 win over Al Hilal in their last home match in the competition and have not lost a single game at home, in any continental club competition in 43 years.

The win, saw Nkana remain fourth on the group standings, but they are only behind the leaders, Zesco United on goal-difference. The Red Devils have scored nine goals and conceded only two in their last five home games in all African campaign.

After extending contract of their star-man by two years, Nkana would look to Freddy Tshimanga to help his side register another win after he netted against Al Hilal. The inform Congolese attacker has been involved in five goals (three goals, two assist) in his last five matches for side.

Coach Beston Chambeshi would be pleased with the return of his Ghanaian defender Richard Ocran from suspension. Ocran has also penned a two-year contract extension this week.

Meanwhile, Kotoko on the other hand, recorded a 2-1 win over Zambian champions Zesco United at home on match-day two earlier this month. As a result, the Ghanaian giants are placed third on the group standings and they are also behind Zesco on goal-difference.

The Porcupines Warriors have failed to register a goal in their last two visits to Zambia and have also failed to keep a clean sheet either. With the absence of midfielder Richard Senanu, who has been a screen for their defence, his replacement would however be the experienced Jordan Opoku.

Nkana FC have won all their two previous home games against Ghanaian clubs, having beaten Hearts of Oak 2-0 in 1986 and Kotoko 1-0 in 1993, both occasions in the Champions League.

Follow the LIVE UPDATES below


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

We’ve lost the election; Goosie’s camp disappointed

February 23, 2019

Voting in NDC presidential primary peaceful in Eastern Region

February 23, 2019

John Mahama wins landslide victory in Tema

February 23, 2019

Nigerians Wait For Election Results As Polls Close

February 23, 2019

Court Jailed Barber 10 years For Defiling 15-year-old Girl At Adenta

February 23, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!