NDC Polls: John Mahama secures 1,002 votes to emerge victorious in Ahanta West

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: Daniel Kaku

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama had the highest votes in the NDC presidential primaries in the Ahanta West Constituency of the Western Region.

The party held its presidential primaries on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in all the 275 constituencies across the country.

25,951 delegates voted in the NDC presidential primaries in the twenty-six constituencies in the Western Region.

At the keenly contested election held at Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High School Assembly Hall at Agona Nkwanta, former President John Mahama emerged victorious by polling 1,002 votes to beat his close contenders, Professor Joshua Alabi who had 26 votes, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah got 16 votes, ASK Bagbin also polled 11 votes, Goosie Tanoh polled 10 votes, Sylvester Mensah had 6 votes and Alhaji Nuruuden Iddrisu to become last.

In all, 1,086 delegates voted for seven candidates that contested one vacant position in the primaries in the Ahanta West which was supervised by Mr. Randy Asokpe, the Municipal Director of Electoral Commission (EC) in the area.

After the voting 12 votes were rejected by the Electoral Commission. It was characterized by heavy security presence.

The Ahanta West Constituency has 140 polling stations.

Speaking to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent after the primaries, the Constituency Chairman for the area, Dr. Okumi Andoh expressed joy for the confidence reposed in former President John Mahama to lead the party and assured that he would work assiduously to enable the party to win the 2020 general elections.

He seized the opportunity to thank the security personnel for maintaining law and order during voting period.

Dr. Andoh called on all the supporters of all presidential candidates to come together and forge ahead and rally behind former President John to win the 2020 general elections.

He was optimistic that the NDC party in the area is going to recapture the seat from the NPP's MP in 2020.

"Today's election is going to help us to recapture the seat in 2020 in Ahanta West and also help Mr. John Mahama to beat President Akufo-Addo", he said.

He assured "We are coming out as a new attitudinal party and going to face all the challenges as an opposition party and we hope to win 2020 by organising ourselves and do so much works at the grassroots".

On his part, the Deputy Western Regional Communications Officer for the party, Hon. Ebenezer Essien called on the party members to eschew differences and rally behind former President John Mahama to wrestle political power from the NPP government in 2020.

He pleaded with the party's members to be united and work hard for victory 2020.

He added that winning 2020 elections depend on the unity in the NPP "Let us unite as one and support Mr. John Mahama".

He seized the opportunity to thank the supporters and sympathizers for the overwhelming endorsement given to former President John as their new presidential candidate.