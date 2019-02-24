Ruthless Bastie hands Lokkosou horrific knockout

By Simon Asare, GNA
Accra, Feb. 24, GNA – Ghana’s boxing
sensation, Bastie Samir (17 - 0, 1, 15Ko's), handed Lokossou Raoul of Benin, a
catastrophic round two knock-out in an international Catchweight contest in the
early hours of Sunday, at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra.
Bastie, who was making a return to the ring
after a year and half absence, recorded an impressive win over Beninois boxer,
to further advance his cause for a world title shot.
Lokossou, was very impressive in the first
round, throwing lots of punches at the undefeated Ghanaian boxer.
But Samir, once again demonstrated his quality
in the second round, when he caught Lokossou with a big left hook which dazed
the Beninois and sent him to the canvas.
The ringside medical team quickly rushed to
his aid, to salvage his life.
Samir, in a post-match interview said, his
dreams of winning a world title was on course adding that, Ghanaians should
expect more bouts this year especially with his new promotional outfit, World
Map Promotions.
Bastie is expected to fight Lawrence Nyanyo in
a championship bout in the coming months.
GNA
