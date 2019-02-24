Ruthless Bastie hands Lokkosou horrific knockout

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA – Ghana’s boxing sensation, Bastie Samir (17 - 0, 1, 15Ko's), handed Lokossou Raoul of Benin, a catastrophic round two knock-out in an international Catchweight contest in the early hours of Sunday, at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra.

Bastie, who was making a return to the ring after a year and half absence, recorded an impressive win over Beninois boxer, to further advance his cause for a world title shot.

Lokossou, was very impressive in the first round, throwing lots of punches at the undefeated Ghanaian boxer.

But Samir, once again demonstrated his quality in the second round, when he caught Lokossou with a big left hook which dazed the Beninois and sent him to the canvas.

The ringside medical team quickly rushed to his aid, to salvage his life.

Samir, in a post-match interview said, his dreams of winning a world title was on course adding that, Ghanaians should expect more bouts this year especially with his new promotional outfit, World Map Promotions.

Bastie is expected to fight Lawrence Nyanyo in a championship bout in the coming months.

GNA