ACDRO calls for collaborative efforts to strengthen cybersecurity

By Iddi Yire, GNA
Accra, Feb. 24, GNA - Mr Kenneth Adu-Amanfoh,
the Executive Director, Africa Cybersecurity and Digital Rights Organisation
(ACDRO), said cyber challenges must be addressed through global cybersecurity
efforts.
He said Ghana’s Government, like many other
governments across the globe, had developed a National Cybersecurity Strategy
to secure its cyberspace, critical national infrastructure, and citizens from
cyber fraud.
This initiative required participation from
relevant stakeholders and, therefore, the need for effective civil society
engagement in the development and implementation of the National Cybersecurity
Strategy to ensure transparency and digital rights of the citizens, he said.
Mr Adu-Amanfoh said this in his welcome
address at a Civil Society Cybersecurity Training Workshop in Accra.
It was organised by the Global Partners
Digital in the United Kingdom, in collaboration with ACDRO, under the funding
of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
It was on the theme: “Empowering Civil Society
to Engage in the Unfolding National Cybersecurity Landscape,” and aimed at
sensitising civil society on the key issues of cybersecurity and how members
could engage in the unfolding institutional framework.
Mr Adu-Amanfoh said as much as the internet
had become part of human life, there was a security problem for the globe, as
well as Ghana and her citizens.
He mentioned identity theft, fraud, and the
full monetisation of the individual as devastating risks.
He said with the concept of hacking, people
tended to believe that it only affected the banks and the rich, “but to put it
another way; everyone with a bank account, or mobile device that connects to
the internet, whether rich or poor, are best targets of cyber-attacks.”
Adu-Amanfoh said civil society could play
their role effectively if they were empowered, hence the cybersecurity training
workshops to build their capacities.
Madam Lea Kaspar, the Executive Director of
Global Partners Digital, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, described
cybersecurity as a critical policy area, which tends to influence how people
enjoy their rights in a digital environment.
She said from her perspective there were two
aspects; users of the internet would want to ensure that their data was
secured; and policies to be implemented to prevent such attacks must be
adequate.
Madam Kaspar, who is also a human rights
activist, suggested that among the measures should be laws and policies to
address these threats keeping in account international human right norms and
laws.
“These laws and policies must be developed in
an open, inclusive and transparent way,” she added.
Madam Felicia Anthonio, the Programme
Associate at Media Foundation for West Africa, told the GNA that the
Foundation, over the years, had engaged stakeholders on issues of cybersecurity
to ensure the safety of the internet for everyone.
She said there was a tendency to violate human
rights of citizens, as such the Foundation had been very instrumental in
organising workshops for CSOs and the media to raise awareness on cybersecurity
and produce a policy brief on key issues identified in Ghana’s cyberspace.
Madam Anthonio said it was appropriate for
government to put in place a National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy, but
also underscored the need for CSOs to be part of the review and implementation
process.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article