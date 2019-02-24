Home | News | Let’s trust each other going into Election 2020 - Mahama

Dan Soko

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA   

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA - Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to trust each other and be united going into Election 2020.

“Let us be one, let us trust each other and let us not believe the stories that we circulated trying to undermine one another,” he said.

Former President Mahama said this when he addressed Party leaders and supporters at the NDC Headquarters shortly after he was declared winner in the Presidential Primary Sunday morning.

He won decisively by polling 213,487 votes representing 95.23 per cent of the total votes cast leaving the six other candidates to struggle over the less than five per cent in a poll involving about 300,000 voters.

Former President Mahama advised members of the NDC to ensure that the seeds of disaffection being sown by their political opponents never germinated.

His distant challenger, Professor Joshua Alabi, polled 3,399 votes representing 1.516 per cent and Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, placed third with 2,313 votes representing 1.032 per cent.

The fourth to seventh positions were won, respectively, by Mr Goosie Tanoh with 2,038 votes (0.909 per cent), Dr Ekwow Spio-Gabrah; 1,457 votes (0.650 per cent), Mr Sylvester Mensah; 932 (0.415 per cent), and Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu; 513 (0.231 per cent).

Former President Mahama dedicated his victory to the entire Party faithful and pledged to work closely with them, especially the six other candidates, to ensure an emphatic victory in 2020.

He gave the assurance of working tirelessly with all NDC functionaries to achieve the Party's common objective of wresting power from the New Patriotic Party.

GNA

