Home | News | R Kelly on $1m bail over abuse charges

R Kelly on $1m bail over abuse charges

Dan Soko

A judge in the US has set R Kelly' bail at $1m (£766,500) after the singer was charged with sexually abusing four females, including three minors. 

The R&B star, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has faced decades of sexual abuse claims.

He has never been convicted and has previously denied other allegations.

He turned himself in on Friday after an arrest warrant was issued. Even though bail was set at $1m, he will have to post $100,000 to secure his release.

Video: The singer turned himself in, to the police

He has been ordered to surrender his passport and to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

The 52-year-old's court appearance comes just weeks after a documentary series called Surviving R Kelly aired. It contained decades of allegations of abuse against him from many women, including the singer's ex-wife.

The judge chairing Saturday's hearing was John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr, who presided over last week's bail hearing for actor Jussie Smollett.

The actor is accused of staging a hoax hate crime against himself.

Also Read: R Kelly: Singer charged with sexual abuse in Chicago

What are the allegations?

Kelly appeared in court on Saturday afternoon and faces 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Prosecutors said that one of the cases relates to footage showing Kelly engaging in sex with a 14-year-old girl, according to the Associated Press. Kelly was previously acquitted over another videotape of a similar nature in 2008.

Kelly met another of the four girls, who was 16 at the time when she asked for the singer's autograph during the same trial.

 Another accuser met Kelly at a restaurant as she celebrated her 16th birthday.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx previously said the singer could face a maximum of seven years in prison for each count.

What is R Kelly's history?

Kelly has faced, and denied, accusations about sexual and physical abuse for decades.

In 1994 it was reported he married 15-year-old singer and musical protégé Aaliyah at a secret ceremony in Chicago when he was 27. US media said she had lied about her age on the certificate, and the marriage was later annulled.

In 2002 the star was charged with child pornography in Chicago over footage that appeared to show him engaging in intercourse, oral sex, urination, and other sexual acts with a girl said to be 13 or 14.

The case took six years to go to trial. Both Kelly and the girl alleged to be in the video denied it was them. Eventually, the jury acquitted Kelly of all 14 charges against him.

In 2017, Kelly was forced to deny allegations that he was holding a number of young women captive in a so-called "abusive cult" after a bombshell report from BuzzFeed News.

He has also been sued privately by a number of women, including some who allege underage sexual relationships and another who says he "intentionally" infected her with a sexually transmitted disease.

The singer has continued to make music throughout the allegations.

There have been calls to boycott Kelly's music - both recordings and performances - with people using the social media hashtag #MuteRKelly.

Ms Foxx had urged women to come forward after the documentary series aired.

Source: BBC

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

We’ve lost the election; Goosie’s camp disappointed

February 23, 2019

Voting in NDC presidential primary peaceful in Eastern Region

February 23, 2019

John Mahama wins landslide victory in Tema

February 23, 2019

Nigerians Wait For Election Results As Polls Close

February 23, 2019

Court Jailed Barber 10 years For Defiling 15-year-old Girl At Adenta

February 23, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!