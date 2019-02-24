Home | News | VIDEOS: Tracey Boakye celebrates Mahama's victory in style

VIDEOS: Tracey Boakye celebrates Mahama's victory in style

Dan Soko

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye "twerked" and had fun with her workers after John Mahama emerged winner of the NDC’s Presidential Primaries. 

Things got pretty awesome yesterday for Tracy Boakye! At least it seems that way in this epic video of the actress twerking, goofing and having fun with her workers off the camera over former President John Mahama's victory in the just ended NDC’s Presidential Primaries.

Tracy Boakye unleashed some serious twerking skills minutes after the news went viral that former President Mahama was leading the NDC Presidential Primaries.

Tracy took to her Instagram page to caption her twerking video with: "Im still waiting for the results ???????????? Congratulations in advance Papa #JDM ... ive promised one hour free drinks for all my workers when the final results is out.. ive started mine already.."

The actress later organized a party for her workers to celebrate Mahama's victory.

Former President John Dramani Mahama will lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 elections justifying the prediction of pundits that he remains by a petering distance, the party’s most marketed candidate.

He runs away with 95.24% of the vote, leaving six others to squabble over less than 5% in a poll that involved about 330,000 NDC voters.

His victory comes as good news to the opposition NDC.

Watch more videos from Tracy Boakye's celebrations with her workers below:

Also Read: NDC Filing Fee: Tracy Boakye pays GHC 2,000 for John Mahama

Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana  

