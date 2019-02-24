"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

Former President John Mahama who is the newly-elected flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says nothing will prevent the party from winning the 2020 general elections.



Mahama is rallying on NDC party faithful to work hard to enable them to wrestle power from the NPP.

After he was declared winner of the NDC presidential primaries he said "nothing, absolutely nothing will stop our march to the Flagstaff House [renamed Jubilee House].”

John Mahama also praised the political mood in the party and noted a “new fire” in all the national executives.

“I wish that this fire will keep on burning,” he relished and advised the party supporters not to fall for divisive schemes of their political rivals.

“Eschew all attempts to divide us. Let us not believe the kinds of stories that will be circulated,” he said.



