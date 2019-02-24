Mahama beats 6 others to emerge NDC flagbearer ahead of 2020 elections

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been elected the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former President as expected by many beat off competition from six other candidates namely Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah, Goosie Tanoh and Nurideen Iddrisu.

He runs away with 95.24% of the vote, leaving six others to squabble over less than 5% in a poll that involved about 330,000 NDC voters.

His obscure and distant challenger Prof. Joshua Alabi managed only 3,399 representing 1.516% of votes cast while the man said to have mentored Mahama in politics, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin placed third with 2,313 (1.032%).

NDC return, Goosie Tanoh, finally got a shot at his most cherished political ambition but polled 2,038 votes (0.909%) to place fourth.

Ekwow Spio-Gabrah placed fifth with 1457 votes (0.650%), Sylvester Mensah managed 932 votes (0.415%) with Nurudeen Iddrisu securing 513 votes (0.231) to place sixth and seventh, respectively.

Mahama having served as President already for a term will be eligible to serve only another term if he wins the 2020 presidential elections.

John Mahama served as President of Ghana from 24 July 2012 to 7 January 2017. He previously served as Vice President of Ghana from 2009 to 2012 and took office as President on 24 July 2012 following the death of his predecessor, John Atta Mills.

He contested re-election for a second term in the 2016 election but was defeated in the first round by New Patriotic Party candidate Nana Akufo-Addo who is the current President.

Mahama is a communication expert, historian, and writer. He was a Member of Parliament from 1997 to 2009 and Minister of Communications from 1998 to 2001.

