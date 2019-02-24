Home | News | CAF CC: Nkana FC Will Deal With Small Team Kotoko – Walter Bwalya

CAF CC: Nkana FC Will Deal With Small Team Kotoko – Walter Bwalya

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be locking horns with Nkana FC on Sunday with skipper for Zambian club Nkana FC already issuing threats to the Kotoko fraternity.

In a pre-match press conference prior to the big game on Sunday, Nkana FC skipper, Walter Bwalya believes his team is the better off the two sides.

Nkana FC will host Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the third round of group games in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup. With things already heating up going into the game, Bwalya prides his team is bigger than the Porcupine Warriors.

Walter Bwalya made his assertions of who the bigger team was, based on the latest club rankings. Nkana FC are yet to lose a game at home in any CAF organized competition since 1976.

“Nkana is a bigger club than Kotoko and if you check on the Africa Club Rankings Zambia is ranked 11th and Ghana is 21st. So it means that we are bigger than Kotoko so you’ve come here and we will deal with you,” he said.

