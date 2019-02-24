CAF Confed Cup: Nkana FC trash Kotoko 3-1

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko were humbled in Kitwe

Asante Kotoko crushed to their second defeat in the CAF Confederation Cup after a 3-1 reverse at ten-man Nkana FC on Sunday in their third Group C match.

With the first twenty minutes virtually being a balanced game, the hosts got the advantage to open the scoring in the 21st minute after they were awarded a penalty.

Abdul Ganiu Ismail brought down forward Walter Bwalya inside the box and Freddy Tshimenga stepped up the score.

Burkina Faso import Songné Yacouba drew the Porcupine Warriors level with a blistering free-kick two minutes later.

Ronald "Sate Sate" Kampamba restored the lead for the Likulu side three minutes afterwards after connecting a headed pass from Bwalya.

Kampamba increased the lead for the home side in the 53rd minute after heading home a Gift Zulu cross.

Nkana FC were reduced to ten men after Ghanaian defender Richard Ocran was sent off in the 73rd minute following a second caution.

The Zambian giants now lead the group with 6 points and will be traveling to Kumasi to tackle Asante Kotoko in their next fixture next week.