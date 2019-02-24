Home | News | 'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

Dan Soko

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: classfmonline.com

Mahama Delegates Dodp43Former president John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has said the overwhelming endorsement he got in the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ presidential primary on Saturday, 23 February 2019 is testament to the unity of the party and its renewed strength, which, in his view, can only lead the NDC to victory in the 2020 general elections.

Mr Mahama garnered more than 95 per cent of votes cast in the election.

In his victory speech to the party, Mr Mahama said: “Tonight, I want to serve notice to Ghana that from the outcome of this election, the NDC is strong. The NDC is united. The NDC is poised for victory in 2020. And nothing, absolutely nothing can stop our march towards [the] Flagstaff House.”

The victory, Mr Mahama said, “Is a call to duty, a call to action and a call to battle”, adding that: “I wish that this fire will keep on burning”.

He urged the party to “eschew all attempts to divide us”.

“I will work closely with all of you so that our common objective of returning to power would be achieved. I salute all our executives. It is my hope that we will work together and eschew all attempts to divide us. Let us trust each other and let us not believe the kind of stories we circulated creating an impression that we are against each other,” he added.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

We’ve lost the election; Goosie’s camp disappointed

February 23, 2019

Counting Begins In Nigeria's Presidential Elections

February 23, 2019

Provisional results of Ketu South

February 23, 2019

NDC delegates in the north endorse Mahama

February 23, 2019

Voting in NDC presidential primary peaceful in Eastern Region

February 23, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!