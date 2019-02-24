'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: classfmonline.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has said the overwhelming endorsement he got in the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ presidential primary on Saturday, 23 February 2019 is testament to the unity of the party and its renewed strength, which, in his view, can only lead the NDC to victory in the 2020 general elections.

Mr Mahama garnered more than 95 per cent of votes cast in the election.

In his victory speech to the party, Mr Mahama said: “Tonight, I want to serve notice to Ghana that from the outcome of this election, the NDC is strong. The NDC is united. The NDC is poised for victory in 2020. And nothing, absolutely nothing can stop our march towards [the] Flagstaff House.”

The victory, Mr Mahama said, “Is a call to duty, a call to action and a call to battle”, adding that: “I wish that this fire will keep on burning”.

He urged the party to “eschew all attempts to divide us”.

“I will work closely with all of you so that our common objective of returning to power would be achieved. I salute all our executives. It is my hope that we will work together and eschew all attempts to divide us. Let us trust each other and let us not believe the kind of stories we circulated creating an impression that we are against each other,” he added.