Nkana FC beat Asante Kotoko 3-1 in the Confederations Cup

Asante Kotoko crushed to their second defeat in the CAF Confederation Cup after a 3-1 reverse at ten-man Nkana FC on Sunday in their third Group C match.
With the first twenty minutes virtually being a balanced game, the hosts got the advantage to open the scoring in the 21st minute after they were awarded a penalty.
Abdul Ganiu Ismail brought down forward Walter Bwalya inside the box and Freddy Tshimenga stepped up the score.
Burkina Faso import Songné Yacouba drew the Porcupine Warriors level with a blistering free-kick two minutes later.
Ronald "Sate Sate" Kampamba restored the lead for the Likulu side three minutes afterwards after connecting a headed pass from Bwalya.
Kampamba increased the lead for the home side in the 53rd minute after heading home a Gift Zulu cross.
Nkana FC were reduced to ten men after Ghanaian defender Richard Ocran was sent off in the 73rd minute following a second caution.
The Zambian giants now lead the group with 6 points and will be traveling to Kumasi to tackle Asante Kotoko in their next fixture next week.
credit: Ghanasoccernet
