Jordan Ayew inspires Crystal Palace to emphatic victory over Leicester

Wilfried Zaha's brace inspired Crystal Palace to an emphatic victory at Leicester to pile more pressure on Foxes boss Claude Puel.
The in-form forward struck his fourth goal in three games - having failed to net in his previous 18 outings - to help seal a 4-1 win.
Michy Batshuayi's fortunate first-half opener had been briefly cancelled out by Jonny Evans after the break.
But Zaha hit back and Evans conceded a penalty to allow Luka Milivojevic to make it 3-1, before Zaha hit a fourth on the break in injury time.
Victory allowed Palace boss Roy Hodgson to enjoy his milestone, passing Sir Bobby Robson as the oldest man to manage a Premier League game at 71 years and 198 days old.
The Eagles rose to 13th, six points above the relegation zone, while Leicester - a place ahead - are without a win since New Year's Day.
