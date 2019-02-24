Home | News | Check out Asante Kotoko's line up to face Nkana FC; Akonnor makes two changes

Check out Asante Kotoko's line up to face Nkana FC; Akonnor makes two changes

Dan Soko

The ex-Ghana captain has introduced Umar Bashir to replace the injured Richard Senanu.

Bashir, formerly of WAFA, will partner the impressive Kwame Bonsu who scored in the 2-1 home win two weeks ago.

New signing Habib Mohammed has taken the position of Augustine Sefah as right back.

Akonnor kept his wide men Maxwell Baakoh and Emmanuel Gyamfi untouched in a three man midfield comprising Abdul Fatawu Safiu.

Goal-shy Burkinabe import Yacouba Songné leads the attack.

Asante Kotoko are chasing their first away points after losing 1-0 to Sudanese side Al Hilal in their opening match.

Asante Kotoko line-up: Felix Annan, Amos Frimpong, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Ismail Ganiu, Habib Mohammed, Umar Bashir, Kwame Bonsu, Maxwell Baakoh, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Abdul Fatawu Safiu-Yacouba Songné.

