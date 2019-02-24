By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA
Accra, Feb. 24, GNA - Professor Agyeman Badu
Akosa, a former Director- General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said Ghana
needs to implement healthcare policies effectively to improve the lives of her
people.
He said the country had workable healthcare
policies but statistics available proved the implementation had been
unsuccessful.
“Ghana has a lot of very good policies but
unfortunately we are not able to implement them like we should. I think we
prevaricate on so many things… and the kind of statistics that are coming out
tells us we are not moving as fast as we should,” he said.
Prof. Akosa said this in an interview with the
Ghana News Agency at a public lecture organised by Webster University, Ghana on
the theme: “Healthcare Policy and the Crisis of Public Health in Africa.”
He said the failure of Ghana to properly
implement her healthcare policies posed serious threats to the citizens and the
future, which must be addressed holistically.
“The dangers are that Ghana as a lower
middle-income country has almost over 40 per cent of its children not properly
nourished and that has major consequences on their cognitive abilities and
their development as the future leaders of this country,” he noted.
Dr Naa Ashiley Vanderpuye-Donton, the Managing
Director of International Health Care Centre (IHCC), said the country was
inffective in the implementation of the policies because they were “technically
good but a bit out of context.”
“I think if we want to get things working we
have to step up our research efforts. And we need to ensure that the research
is leading to data that is informing us on what solutions we should put
together.”
Prof Jean-Germain Gros, Visiting Faculty
(USA), Webster Ghana, said Africa’s healthcare policies had evolved over the
years but had been challenged by the fast-growing population.
Mrs Martha Amankwah, Director of Enrollment
Management at Webster University, Ghana, said more of such lectures would be
organised to illicit views from experts on how to tackle health and social
issues affecting the people.
Webster University Ghana was established in
2013 and has received accreditation from both the National Accreditation Board
and the Higher Learning Commission of the United States.
The Ghana Campus is also the first in
sub-Saharan Africa in Webster's 102-year history.
Webster University, is an American University
based in St. Louis, Missouri, and has a network of American-style residential
international campuses in nine countries spanning over four continents.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article