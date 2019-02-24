FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA
Cape Coast, Feb. 24, GNA - The Central
Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), in collaboration with
the Regional Police Command, has arrested seven men suspected to be dealers in
and manufacturers of unregistered medicines in the Cape Coast Metropolis.
They were arrested from various hideouts and
information centres in Adisadel, Nkanfoa, Ntranoa, Amamoma, Asenadze and
Essuekyir in a swoop on Friday dawn where they had openly displayed the
medicines amidst loud audio advertisement selling to the unsuspecting public.
The team seized a total of 1,285 assorted
local aphrodisiacs of 11 different brands.
Some of the medicines were concoctions that
had no labels on them to indicate the kind of ingredients used in their
preparation and had no directions detailing the right usage.
Mr John Odai Tettey, the Regional Head of FDA,
in an interview with the GNA after the exercise, said the medicines were not
registered by the FDA and were not supposed to be sold on the market.
According to him, the move formed part of a
sustained effort by the FDA to clamp down on dealers of unwholesome products to
safeguard the lives of consumers.
The FDA, he said, would continue to protect
public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy and security of human and
veterinary drugs, food, biological products, cosmetics, medical devices,
household chemical substances, tobacco and conduct clinical tests.
As part of its mandate, the FDA would continue
to regulate, check, monitor and seize all unregistered, fake and substandard
medicines and medical devices supplied to hospitals, pharmacies and all
unauthorised places throughout the country, he said.
"We will continually ensure that
wholesome products are registered, inspected and licensed while surveillance and
clinical trial activities are carried out in conformity with the applicable
national and international standards to meet customer satisfaction.”
He said the swoop was an ongoing process,
which would be sustained to safeguard the health of the public and called on
the registered herbal companies and the general public to report any suspected
fake medicines on the market to the Authority.
Mr Tettey said the FDA had routinely organised
training programmes for drug sellers and manufacturers in the Region and
appealed to stakeholders to help it flush out the illegal drug dealers in the
system.
He said the suspects would be dealt with
according to law to serve as a deterrent to others.
GNA
