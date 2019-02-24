Home | News | FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

Dan Soko

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA   

Cape Coast, Feb. 24, GNA - The Central Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), in collaboration with the Regional Police Command, has arrested seven men suspected to be dealers in and manufacturers of unregistered medicines in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

They were arrested from various hideouts and information centres in Adisadel, Nkanfoa, Ntranoa, Amamoma, Asenadze and Essuekyir in a swoop on Friday dawn where they had openly displayed the medicines amidst loud audio advertisement selling to the unsuspecting public.

The team seized a total of 1,285 assorted local aphrodisiacs of 11 different brands.

Some of the medicines were concoctions that had no labels on them to indicate the kind of ingredients used in their preparation and had no directions detailing the right usage.

Mr John Odai Tettey, the Regional Head of FDA, in an interview with the GNA after the exercise, said the medicines were not registered by the FDA and were not supposed to be sold on the market.

According to him, the move formed part of a sustained effort by the FDA to clamp down on dealers of unwholesome products to safeguard the lives of consumers.

The FDA, he said, would continue to protect public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy and security of human and veterinary drugs, food, biological products, cosmetics, medical devices, household chemical substances, tobacco and conduct clinical tests.

As part of its mandate, the FDA would continue to regulate, check, monitor and seize all unregistered, fake and substandard medicines and medical devices supplied to hospitals, pharmacies and all unauthorised places throughout the country, he said.

"We will continually ensure that wholesome products are registered, inspected and licensed while surveillance and clinical trial activities are carried out in conformity with the applicable national and international standards to meet customer satisfaction.”

He said the swoop was an ongoing process, which would be sustained to safeguard the health of the public and called on the registered herbal companies and the general public to report any suspected fake medicines on the market to the Authority.

Mr Tettey said the FDA had routinely organised training programmes for drug sellers and manufacturers in the Region and appealed to stakeholders to help it flush out the illegal drug dealers in the system.

He said the suspects would be dealt with according to law to serve as a deterrent to others.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

We’ve lost the election; Goosie’s camp disappointed

February 23, 2019

Counting Begins In Nigeria's Presidential Elections

February 23, 2019

Provisional results of Ketu South

February 23, 2019

NDC delegates in the north endorse Mahama

February 23, 2019

Voting in NDC presidential primary peaceful in Eastern Region

February 23, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!