Nkana beat Kotoko in Confederation Cup

Dan Soko

By Simon Asare, GNA        

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA -  Kumasi Asante Kotoko succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of their Zambian counterparts, Nkana FC,  in the third group game of this year's  Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup played at the Nkana Stadium on Sunday.

Yacouba's sublime free-kick could only serve as a consolation goal for the Porcupine Warriors, after Ronald Kampamba’s double and Freddy Tshimenga strike was enough to secure all three points for the home side.

Nkana started the game on the front foot as they mounted pressure on the Porcupine Warriors, who stood firm in defence in the early stages.

Nkana Captain Tshimenga scored the opener for the home side, when he converted from the penalty spot after Kampamba was brought down in the penalty box.

This lasted for only three minutes as Yacouba restored parity for the Porcupine Warriors on the 26th minute mark, when he struck a beautiful free kick past Nkana's goalkeeper.

A defensive blunder from the Kotoko lads handed Nkana a clear sight as captain Tshimenga beautifully teed up Kampamba, who struck the ball past Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan.

Yacouba, was very lively for the Porcupine Warriors in the first half and nearly scored his second on the day, but his ferocious strike flashed narrowly wide off the post.

Kotoko started the second half on the front foot as they searched for the equalizer but Nkana stood firm as they mounted on a swift counter attack as Kampamba scored his second on the day.

Kotoko, were left stunned by the strike, but were determined to make an impact, but their attacking prowess proved futile as Nkana secured all three points.

Nkana would face Kotoko in the return fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the next 10 days.

GNA

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

