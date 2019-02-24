Nkana beat Kotoko in Confederation Cup

By
Simon Asare, GNA
Accra, Feb. 24, GNA - Kumasi Asante Kotoko succumbed to a 3-1
defeat at the hands of their Zambian counterparts, Nkana FC, in the third group game of this year's Confederation of Africa Football (CAF)
Confederation Cup played at the Nkana Stadium on Sunday.
Yacouba's sublime free-kick could only serve
as a consolation goal for the Porcupine Warriors, after Ronald Kampamba’s
double and Freddy Tshimenga strike was enough to secure all three points for
the home side.
Nkana started the game on the front foot as
they mounted pressure on the Porcupine Warriors, who stood firm in defence in
the early stages.
Nkana Captain Tshimenga scored the opener for
the home side, when he converted from the penalty spot after Kampamba was
brought down in the penalty box.
This lasted for only three minutes as Yacouba
restored parity for the Porcupine Warriors on the 26th minute mark, when he
struck a beautiful free kick past Nkana's goalkeeper.
A defensive blunder from the Kotoko lads
handed Nkana a clear sight as captain Tshimenga beautifully teed up Kampamba,
who struck the ball past Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan.
Yacouba, was very lively for the Porcupine
Warriors in the first half and nearly scored his second on the day, but his
ferocious strike flashed narrowly wide off the post.
Kotoko started the second half on the front
foot as they searched for the equalizer but Nkana stood firm as they mounted on
a swift counter attack as Kampamba scored his second on the day.
Kotoko, were left stunned by the strike, but
were determined to make an impact, but their attacking prowess proved futile as
Nkana secured all three points.
Nkana would face Kotoko in the return fixture
at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the next 10 days.
GNA
