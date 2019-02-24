Home | News | Takoradi GTUC holds Ninth Matriculation for 150 students

Dan Soko

By Evans Quayson, GNA   

Takoradi, Feb. 24, GNA - The Takoradi Learning Centre of the Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) has inducted 150 new students into its fold to pursue various diploma and degree programmes.

Ms Nusrat-Jahan Abubakar, the Acting Head of GTUC Takoradi, who welcomed the matriculants, said: "Your arrival at this University College marks a new chapter in the story of your life. But this chapter is a bit different. The preceding chapters were largely written by others - your parents, guardians, families, teachers and the like."

"Now you will be the principal author of the next chapter - you have the opportunity to determine the direction, the plot and the tempo of your story."

She said they would have the opportunity to learn new things while at the GTUC and acquire knowledge, develop new skills, and enhance their personal attributes in profound ways that would better their lives after university.

Ms Abubakar urged the students to take responsibility for their learning and make the most of their time at the College.

Dr Mrs Juliana Owusu-Ansah, the Registrar of GTUC, who read a speech on behalf of Professor Emmanuel Afuakwah, the Acting President, congratulated the fresh students for gaining admission and said: "You are now a part of an institution that strives for excellence in all areas of research and teaching."

She said the institution had been at the forefront of technology education of higher learning since its establishment.

“Education is not just about acquiring book knowledge but must be aligned with what life does, what one does, why and how anything require both intellectual and physical knowledge," she said.

Dr Owusu-Ansah said the Barclays Bank had selected GTUC as one of the beneficiary universities on its tertiary scholarship.

She advised the fresh students to take advantage of GTUC’s programmes and do well to excel in various programmes aside what the curriculum offer.

GNA

