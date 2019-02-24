Takoradi GTUC holds Ninth Matriculation for 150 students

By Evans Quayson, GNA
Takoradi, Feb. 24, GNA - The Takoradi Learning
Centre of the Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) has inducted 150 new
students into its fold to pursue various diploma and degree programmes.
Ms Nusrat-Jahan Abubakar, the Acting Head of
GTUC Takoradi, who welcomed the matriculants, said: "Your arrival at this
University College marks a new chapter in the story of your life. But this
chapter is a bit different. The preceding chapters were largely written by
others - your parents, guardians, families, teachers and the like."
"Now you will be the principal author of
the next chapter - you have the opportunity to determine the direction, the
plot and the tempo of your story."
She said they would have the opportunity to
learn new things while at the GTUC and acquire knowledge, develop new skills,
and enhance their personal attributes in profound ways that would better their
lives after university.
Ms Abubakar urged the students to take
responsibility for their learning and make the most of their time at the
College.
Dr Mrs Juliana Owusu-Ansah, the Registrar of
GTUC, who read a speech on behalf of Professor Emmanuel Afuakwah, the Acting
President, congratulated the fresh students for gaining admission and said:
"You are now a part of an institution that strives for excellence in all
areas of research and teaching."
She said the institution had been at the
forefront of technology education of higher learning since its establishment.
“Education is not just about acquiring book
knowledge but must be aligned with what life does, what one does, why and how
anything require both intellectual and physical knowledge," she said.
Dr Owusu-Ansah said the Barclays Bank had
selected GTUC as one of the beneficiary universities on its tertiary
scholarship.
She advised the fresh students to take
advantage of GTUC’s programmes and do well to excel in various programmes aside
what the curriculum offer.
GNA
