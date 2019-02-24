Home | News | We Congratulate John Mahama But The Big Battle Is 2020--Nii Lante

We Congratulate John Mahama But The Big Battle Is 2020--Nii Lante

Dan Soko
We Congratulate John Mahama But The Big Battle Is 2020--Nii Lante

Honourable Nii Lante Vanderpujie, NDC Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo has congratulated Former President John Mahama as the winner in the just ended NDC Presidential primaries but is urging him to focus on the 2020 general elections.

He said prior to the elections, all the odds were pointing in his favour and now that victory has come internally he should shift all his focus to the next year's 2020 general elections.

Former President John Mahama pulled a total vote of 213,487 representing 95.24% at the elections.

Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuije was speaking on Peace FM after Saturday's elections.

"The good Lord has been great to us by answering their prayers for John Mahama to win the elections. We knew John Mahama was going to win and was going to win by 95 per cent of the vote in our constituency but we later realised that the votes increased to 97.1 per cent which was marvellous."

According to him, he says Odododiodio was one of the Constituencies that influenced Mahama to go for another tenure as a candidate to represent NDC.

"What lies ahead is great and the NDC needs to be united as one and begin the job to take over in the coming year at election 2020."

Dorcas Ama Gyeketey

