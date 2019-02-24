Home | News | French PM Urges Joint Stand To Drive Back Jihadists In Sahel

French PM Urges Joint Stand To Drive Back Jihadists In Sahel

Dan Soko
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, flanked by General Frederic Blachon, commander of the Barkane force, said Paris' partners must commit to the long haul to end jihadist violence in the Sahel. By ALAIN JOCARD (AFP)

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, flanked by General Frederic Blachon, commander of the Barkane force, said Paris' partners must commit to the long haul to end jihadist violence in the Sahel. By ALAIN JOCARD (AFP)

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Sunday urged partners to commit to stand with Paris in driving back jihadi violence in the Sahel.

"We require everyone's commitment to progress towards durable stabilisation. Nobody can boast of being able to do without the backing of others," Philippe said, citing a Malian proverb at his troop's headquarters at Gao.

He was speaking days after the African Union's peace and security chief Smail Chergui urged member states to tackle the root causes of extremism in the Sahel region.

France is backing a 5,000-man joint mission among the five nation G5 Sahel force on the front line: Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad.

But Chergui voiced disappointment in difficulties faced in financing and equipping the force at a time when the future of the current UN mission MINUSMA is uncertain.

The Islamist revolt in the Sahel took off after chaos engulfed Libya in 2011. Jihadist attacks erupted in northern Mali as Boko Haram emerged in northern Nigeria.

Large areas of Mail remain out of contril, and the jihadists have gained ground in neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, while Chad is battling unrest on its borders.

"It is the action of all, with (French-led anti-insurgent Operation) Barkhane, alongside Malian forces, which will drive back jihadism," said Philippe, who arrived in Mali late Friday for a two-day visit.

On Sunday he addressed French, Malian, British and Estonian forces saying he wanted to salute the troops' "remarkable and decisive" results to date, including the recently announced deaths of jihadists leaders Amadou Koufa and, last Thursday, Algerian Djamel Okacha, alias Yahya Abou El Hamame.

"Every day our enemies are suffering important losses, reducing their capacity to cause trouble," said Philippe, though he conceded the threat has not disappeared.

Saturday he said 2,700 French forces in the region since 2014 "will remain as long as is necessary".

While in Gao, Philippe, accompanied by Defence Minister Florence Parly, visited a monument to 24 French soldiers who have died in Mali to date.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Akufo-Addo Lauds Yaa Naa

February 24, 2019

Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Sylvester Mensah loses La Dadekotopon 'home constituency' to Mahama

February 23, 2019

NDC Polls: Bagbin upstages Mahama at Nadowli-Kaleo, grabs 388 votes

February 23, 2019

Alabi loses home constituency Krowor to Mahama

February 23, 2019

NDC primaries: Early declaration of results unfair – Goosie Tanoh

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential primaries was peaceful - Ashanti Regional Chairman

February 23, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!