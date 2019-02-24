New Sudan PM Sworn In As Protesters Rally Against Emergency

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (3rd-R) swears in Mohamed Tahir Ela (2nd-L) as the country's new prime minister on February 24, 2019 amid protests against the veteran president's rule and calls for him to resign. By ASHRAF SHAZLY (AFP)

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir swore in a new premier Sunday as hundreds of demonstrators called on the veteran leader to resign after he imposed a state of emergency across the country.

Bashir imposed a year-long emergency on Friday after a deadly crackdown failed to suppress weeks of protests against his three-decade rule.

The veteran leader, who swept to power in an Islamist-backed coup in 1989, dissolved the cabinet and provincial governments, and pledged to bring in technocrats to help end the economic crisis -- the key factor behind the protests.

On Sunday, former governor of the agricultural state of Jazeera, Mohamed Tahir Ela, was sworn in as the new prime minister at a ceremony, an AFP photographer said.

Defence Minister General Awad Ibnouf was also sworn in as the first vice president after his predecessor Bakri Hassan Saleh was sacked by Bashir.

Bashir also swore in 16 army officers and two officers from the National Intelligence and Security Service as new governors for the country's 18 provinces.

He is also expected to announce soon an entire new cabinet as he pushes on with sweeping top level changes in the face of nationwide protests that have rocked his rule.

Even as the new officials took oath, hundreds of protesters rallied in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, against the state of emergency.

"We want to give the president a message that the state of emergency will not deter us," said protester Sawsan Bashir.

"Our aim is to overthrow this regime and we will do it."

Protest organisers have vowed to continue with daily rallies, accusing Bashir and his officials of mismanaging the economy that has led to soaring food prices and shortage of foreign currency.

Deadly clashes between protesters and security forces have left 31 people dead since protests first erupted on December 19, officials say.

Human Rights Watch says at least 51 people have been killed including medics and children.

Protests initially erupted in the labour town of Atbara after a government decision to triple the price of bread.

But the rallies swiftly escalated into protests against Bashir's iron-fisted rule, with protesters calling for his resignation.