Home | News | Major Mahama’s killers will surely suffer penalty – Akufo-Addo

Major Mahama’s killers will surely suffer penalty – Akufo-Addo

Dan Soko

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Akufo Addo GAfPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo is confident the court will bring finality to the case involving the murder of army officer Maj. Maxwell Mahama who was lynched at Denkyira Obuase while performing a national duty in 2018.

Fourteen people are standing trial for the killing but it’s unclear when the court will pass judgment.

Addressing a durbar of officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces in Burma Camp, President Akufo Addo commended the army for their high sense of discipline during the period of the killing.

“I know in the face of provocation the Ghana Armed Forces displayed a great sense of discipline, maturity, and resilience. They ensured that there were no reprisal attacks or retribution against the community whose members perpetrated this dastardly act.

“You earned your badges as a highly disciplined institution and I know some of you may be frustrated at the slow pace of justice delivery in this matter. But as the saying goes and I quote ‘the wheels of justice turn slowly but grinds exceedingly fine.” I’m confident that those who are responsible for the killing of Major Mahama will face the full rigours of the law and suffer the penalty for it.” The President added.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Akufo-Addo Lauds Yaa Naa

February 24, 2019

Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Sylvester Mensah loses La Dadekotopon 'home constituency' to Mahama

February 23, 2019

NDC Polls: Bagbin upstages Mahama at Nadowli-Kaleo, grabs 388 votes

February 23, 2019

Alabi loses home constituency Krowor to Mahama

February 23, 2019

NDC primaries: Early declaration of results unfair – Goosie Tanoh

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential primaries was peaceful - Ashanti Regional Chairman

February 23, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!