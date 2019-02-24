Home | News | I’ll campaign for NDC despite Mahama’s victory – Amb. Osei

I’ll campaign for NDC despite Mahama’s victory – Amb. Osei

Dan Soko

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Ambassador Osei Mahama Ambassador Daniel Osei and John Mahama

An avowed critic of ex-President John Mahama and former Ghana Consul General to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ambassador Daniel Osei says he will still campaign for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) come 2020 general elections despite the election of ex-President as Flagbearer.

According to him, even though John Mahama has won the just ended Presidential primaries with 95% of the votes cast, the NDC will still struggle in the 2020 elections due to the outcome of the 2016 election.

In the 2016 election, then NPP three-time lucky Flagbearer, Nana Akufo Addo polled 5,716,026 to beat incumbent President John Mahama who had 4,713, 277 votes.

Nana Akufo-Addo recorded 53.85% of the total votes cast as against 44.40 by then President Mahama.

Speaking in an interview with Akwasi Nsiah on the sidelines of Kasapa fm’s coverage of the NDC Presidential primaries, Amb. Daniel Osei indicated that the 44.4% the former President had in 2016 signifies that the electorate don’t want him.

“Ghanaians rejected John Mahama outrightly in 2016 and so it is going to be difficult convincing this same electorate to vote for a candidate they rejected. Nothing much has changed about him, I’m not sure he has learnt his lessons. Nonetheless, I’ll campaign for the NDC because I love the party.”

He added that, any of the other six contestants would have made the campaign easy if they had won the Flagbearer race.

