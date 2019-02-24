Mahama not guaranteed victory in 2020 - Daniel Osei

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Ex-diplomat under the Mahama administration, Daniel Osei, has taken a swipe at his former boss, saying the overwhelming victory in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries cannot guarantee victory for the party in 2020.

He said, “The small mindedness of a few noisy sycophants will suggest we have won 2020, but that’s far from reality.”

According to him, the party experienced the same level of victory in 2015.

“The same candidate was a sitting president and received the same 95% approval from the delegates with practically no primary opponent. We all saw the results, ” he added.

Ambassador Osei, who was not surprised at the results, pointed out that “the system was rigged to generate that outcome.”

Nonetheless, he said as partisans, the NDC has an objective to win 2020 and must, therefore, “play with the hand that they are dealt.”

“2020 will be the most difficult campaign NDC has ever engaged and we must proactively position our mindset to reflect appreciation of that reality.

Ghana is not ready to go back to what we offered in 2016,” he added.

Ambassador Osei further reiterated that winning elections is not a birthright, adding, “We must respect the correlation between effort and results, and ready our minds and spirit to put in the requisite work and effort necessary to achieve our goal of winning 2020.”