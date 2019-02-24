Mahama thanks God for election victory

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

play videoFormer President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama held a thanksgiving today to celebrate his win as the elected flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

John Mahama will lead the party to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and other political parties in the 2020 General Elections after his party members chose over six others.

The service was held at the Ringway Assemblies of God Church in Accra.

While encouraging the congregation to never give up on whatever goal they are aiming for, the former president said, “It is not about how many times you fall but it’s how you quickly pick yourself up and continue walking”.

The NDC held its presidential primary across all 275 constituencies on Saturday, 23rd February 2019.

Certified results from the Electoral Commission showed that John Mahama secured an overwhelming 213,487 votes representing 95.23 percent of the total valid votes cast with the other six contenders managing with about 4 percent.

Mahama, in a victory speech stated that he was deeply touched by the overwhelming endorsement he received from the grassroots of the NDC.

According to him, his election was a "call to duty and a call to action."

"Our party has spoken with one voice and I must say we are all winners.”

"I am deeply touched by the overwhelming endorsement I have received from the grassroots of our party," he said moments after the Electoral Commission declared the official results at the NDC's headquarters at Adabraka in Accra.

Mr Mahama thanked the fellow aspirants for the fight they put up in the presidential primary and indicated they have helped to energise "the base of our party. Their participation in this contest has exhibited that our party is the most democratic, peaceful, transparent and dynamic in Ghana's democracy today."