Mahama ‘s track record gave him victory – Kofi Buah

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Ellembelle Constituency

The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency and former Energy Minister, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has noted that the landslide victory chalked by former President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday’s presidential primaries of the NDC puts the Party on a victory path.

According to him, the decisiveness of delegates and the overwhelming endorsement by the party clearly demonstrates the highest level of confidence the party has reposed in Mr. Mahama.

“The victory shows that his track record is visibly held high by the party and untainted in the hearts of NDC members.

Speaking in an interview after the declaration of the results, Mr. Armah-Buah said the experience of former President Mahama in politics has also been brought to bear despite the internal challenge by other contestants.

The name recognition of former President Mahama in and outside of the NDC, he observed, has also been clearly spelt out as the most marketable politician in the country.

“His ability to unite the NDC family going into the 20-20 general elections, will be manifested as the party gears towards recapturing power to restore hope in the country”.

He appealed to members of the NDC to rally behind Mahama, describing him as the winnable candidate.

He said they must galvanize their energies, resources and move into the 2020 general elections as a united party with the strongest, and formidable force ever, capable of wrestling power from the opponents of NDC now in government.

“For President John Dramani Mahama, I want to congratulate him profusely for the victory, and for accepting the challenge thrown at him by the other contestants”.

He added “The outcome of this peaceful internal contest, obviously breaks the yolk for an external contest in 2020 which will become a litmus test for the unparalleled achievements recorded in government as a political party”. – Ohene Gyan