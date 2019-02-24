LIVE UPDATES: Chelsea vs Man City (EFL Cup Final)

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Man City take on Chelsea with the first piece of silverware of the season

Hello good evening and welcome to our second and last live text commentary for the day and it is a very big one.

Man City take on Chelsea with the first piece of silverware of the season up for grabs in the EFL Cup final.

A 10-0 aggregate victory over Burton Albion saw Pep Guardiola's City saunter into February’s final. They are back at Wembley in this competition for the third time in four years, having swatted Arsenal away to lift the trophy last year.

Chelsea meanwhile trailed to Tottenham after the first-leg of their all-London affair. But goals from N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard hauled them back into the contest with David Luiz scoring the decisive spot-kick in a thrilling penalty shoot-out.

Maurizio Sarri is in a final in his first season in English football and is out to win his first piece of silverware as a manager.

Indeed, Chelsea were the first team to defeat Manchester City in the Premier League this season with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge and that was with Eden Hazard deployed as a false nine.

Sarri goes for the same setup today and it seems the counter-attack is going to be key to their play, as it was a few months ago.

Will the Italian finally win that elusive piece of silverware for the first time in his career?

Stay with us for all the Live Updates. Game kicks off at 4: 30 pm.