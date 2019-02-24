Home | News | LIVE UPDATES: Chelsea vs Man City (EFL Cup Final)

LIVE UPDATES: Chelsea vs Man City (EFL Cup Final)

Dan Soko

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NgolokantescoresforchelseaMan City take on Chelsea with the first piece of silverware of the season

Hello good evening and welcome to our second and last live text commentary for the day and it is a very big one.

Man City take on Chelsea with the first piece of silverware of the season up for grabs in the EFL Cup final.

A 10-0 aggregate victory over Burton Albion saw Pep Guardiola's City saunter into February’s final. They are back at Wembley in this competition for the third time in four years, having swatted Arsenal away to lift the trophy last year.

Chelsea meanwhile trailed to Tottenham after the first-leg of their all-London affair. But goals from N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard hauled them back into the contest with David Luiz scoring the decisive spot-kick in a thrilling penalty shoot-out.

Maurizio Sarri is in a final in his first season in English football and is out to win his first piece of silverware as a manager.

Indeed, Chelsea were the first team to defeat Manchester City in the Premier League this season with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge and that was with Eden Hazard deployed as a false nine.

Sarri goes for the same setup today and it seems the counter-attack is going to be key to their play, as it was a few months ago.

Will the Italian finally win that elusive piece of silverware for the first time in his career?

Stay with us for all the Live Updates. Game kicks off at 4: 30 pm.


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Akufo-Addo Lauds Yaa Naa

February 24, 2019

Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Sylvester Mensah loses La Dadekotopon 'home constituency' to Mahama

February 23, 2019

NDC Polls: Bagbin upstages Mahama at Nadowli-Kaleo, grabs 388 votes

February 23, 2019

Alabi loses home constituency Krowor to Mahama

February 23, 2019

NDC primaries: Early declaration of results unfair – Goosie Tanoh

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential primaries was peaceful - Ashanti Regional Chairman

February 23, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!