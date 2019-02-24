Home | News | Government unveils 62nd Independence Day activities

Government unveils 62nd Independence Day activities

Dan Soko

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: classfmonline.com

Pius Enam Dep InfoDeputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadzide

The government has announced that this year’s 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration will take place from Thursday, 28th February to 8th March 2019.

During his recent state of the nation address on Thursday, 21 February, President Nana Akufo-Addo announced to Parliament that the national celebration, will, for the first time ever, be hosted outside of the national capital Accra, in the Northern regional capital of Tamale, specifically at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on 6 March 2019.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Sunday, 24th February 2019, Deputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadzide said the special guest of honour for the celebration is the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Celebrating Peace and Unity”, which, according to Mr Hadzide, “consolidates the success made in achieving peace and unity among the people of the north and also reiterates the fact that Ghana will continue to be the beacon of hope while remaining peaceful and also protecting its enviable record of being one of the most peaceful countries in Africa”.

Mr Enam Hadzide said the anniversary parade will be made up of 30 contingents, including the security services, fire service, Customs, Immigration, and the Ghana Education Service (GES). The rest are interest groups including the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) and the six newly-created regions.

The Tamale celebration, Mr Hadzide noted, will be a historic one particularly, because it will be the first time the national celebration has been held outside of the Greater Accra Region.

“The celebration will be happening some few months after the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo successfully settled the age-long chieftaincy dispute in Dagbon, a situation that had its own debilitating effect on the progress of the region for almost two decades”, he said.

The government is, however, optimistic, Mr Hadzide added that moving the national celebration to Tamale will do a lot of good to the people of the north.

It will not only boost the local economy but also serve as an opportunity for the region to showcase its rich and diverse cultural heritage while canvassing for more development projects. It will also promote local content and tourism, he said.

Meanwhile, the National Celebration Planning Committee has unveiled the anniversary logo for this year’s celebration. It is the figure 62 with an ‘adinkra’ symbol known as “Bi nkabi”, which resonates with the theme.

Signifying peace and harmony, the symbol loosely translates as no biting of one another.

Key activities for the celebration

• (28th February 2019) – Christianborg Crossroad shooting Incident.

• (Friday, 1st March, 2019) – Flag hoisting day, nationwide.

• (Friday, 1st March, 2019) – Muslim prayer and thanksgiving.

• (Saturday 2nd March 2019) – Tamale Peace Concert at the Jubilee Park.

• (Saturday 2nd March 2019) – Year of Return.

• (Sunday 3rd March 2019) – Christian Prayer and Thanksgiving, all churches.

• (Tuesday 5th March 2019) – “Rep the North”, Northern Wear Day/nationwide.

• (Tuesday 5th March 2019) – Reenactment of the declaration of Independence at old Polo Grounds.

• (Tuesday 5TH March 2019) – 62nd Anniversary fireworks by the Ghana Military at various locations before midnight.

• (Wednesday 6th March 2019) – Independence Day Parade at Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium at 8am.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Akufo-Addo Lauds Yaa Naa

February 24, 2019

Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Sylvester Mensah loses La Dadekotopon 'home constituency' to Mahama

February 23, 2019

NDC Polls: Bagbin upstages Mahama at Nadowli-Kaleo, grabs 388 votes

February 23, 2019

Alabi loses home constituency Krowor to Mahama

February 23, 2019

NDC primaries: Early declaration of results unfair – Goosie Tanoh

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential primaries was peaceful - Ashanti Regional Chairman

February 23, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!