Government unveils 62nd Independence Day activities

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: classfmonline.com

Deputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadzide

The government has announced that this year’s 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration will take place from Thursday, 28th February to 8th March 2019.

During his recent state of the nation address on Thursday, 21 February, President Nana Akufo-Addo announced to Parliament that the national celebration, will, for the first time ever, be hosted outside of the national capital Accra, in the Northern regional capital of Tamale, specifically at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on 6 March 2019.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Sunday, 24th February 2019, Deputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadzide said the special guest of honour for the celebration is the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Celebrating Peace and Unity”, which, according to Mr Hadzide, “consolidates the success made in achieving peace and unity among the people of the north and also reiterates the fact that Ghana will continue to be the beacon of hope while remaining peaceful and also protecting its enviable record of being one of the most peaceful countries in Africa”.

Mr Enam Hadzide said the anniversary parade will be made up of 30 contingents, including the security services, fire service, Customs, Immigration, and the Ghana Education Service (GES). The rest are interest groups including the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) and the six newly-created regions.

The Tamale celebration, Mr Hadzide noted, will be a historic one particularly, because it will be the first time the national celebration has been held outside of the Greater Accra Region.

“The celebration will be happening some few months after the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo successfully settled the age-long chieftaincy dispute in Dagbon, a situation that had its own debilitating effect on the progress of the region for almost two decades”, he said.

The government is, however, optimistic, Mr Hadzide added that moving the national celebration to Tamale will do a lot of good to the people of the north.

It will not only boost the local economy but also serve as an opportunity for the region to showcase its rich and diverse cultural heritage while canvassing for more development projects. It will also promote local content and tourism, he said.

Meanwhile, the National Celebration Planning Committee has unveiled the anniversary logo for this year’s celebration. It is the figure 62 with an ‘adinkra’ symbol known as “Bi nkabi”, which resonates with the theme.

Signifying peace and harmony, the symbol loosely translates as no biting of one another.

Key activities for the celebration

• (28th February 2019) – Christianborg Crossroad shooting Incident.

• (Friday, 1st March, 2019) – Flag hoisting day, nationwide.

• (Friday, 1st March, 2019) – Muslim prayer and thanksgiving.

• (Saturday 2nd March 2019) – Tamale Peace Concert at the Jubilee Park.

• (Saturday 2nd March 2019) – Year of Return.

• (Sunday 3rd March 2019) – Christian Prayer and Thanksgiving, all churches.

• (Tuesday 5th March 2019) – “Rep the North”, Northern Wear Day/nationwide.

• (Tuesday 5th March 2019) – Reenactment of the declaration of Independence at old Polo Grounds.

• (Tuesday 5TH March 2019) – 62nd Anniversary fireworks by the Ghana Military at various locations before midnight.

• (Wednesday 6th March 2019) – Independence Day Parade at Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium at 8am.