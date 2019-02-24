Highlights: Nkana FC 3-1 Kotoko - CAF Confed Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Nkana FC brushed aside Asante Kotoko 3-1 in a 2019 Caf Confederation Cup Group C match played at the Nkana Stadium in Zambia on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors who were confident of picking their first point on the road against Nkana made a disappointing start as they conceded after 18 minutes.

Nkana were awarded a penalty which was converted Freddy Tshimenga. But the lead lasted for two minutes as Kotoko equalised through their Burkinabe striker Songne Yacouba.

Ronald "Sate Sate" Kampamba restored the lead for the Likulu side a minute afterwards after connecting a headed pass from Bwalya.

Kampamba increased the lead for the home side in the 53rd minute after heading home a Gift Zulu cross.

Nkana FC were reduced to ten men after Ghanaian defender Richard Ocran was sent off in the 73rd minute following a second caution however they managed to hold on to claim the win.

The defeat sees Kotoko drop to fourth while Nkana move to the top of Group C ahead of Zesco’s clash with Al Hilal later on Sunday.

Kotoko will welcome Nkana to Kumasi in their next fixture.

