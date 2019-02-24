Christians urged to worship God wholeheartedly

By Priscilla N. Nyamekye, GNA
Accra, Feb. 24, GNA - Deacon Joseph Mensah of
the Pentecost Church, New Awoshie District, has admonished Christians to
endeavour to study the Bible to be able to serve God with the utmost
understanding of His teachings.
He said Christians needed to have a better
understanding of the Bible to enable them to worship God wholeheartedly, with
the understanding that all good things come from the Lord.
Preaching during the Sunday service of the
Church, Deacon Mensah said Christians needed to continuously read the word of
God because “it is the food and energy for the soul to help it grow
spiritually.”
He encouraged the followers of Christ to live
lives worthy of emulation, which would reflect the true nature of God.
Deacon Mensah said because God made human
beings in his own image followers of Jesus Christ must live to please Him.
"Let us make man in our image, in our
likeness, and let them rule over the fish of the sea and the birds of the air,
over the livestock, over all the earth, and over all the creatures that move
along the ground," he quoted the scriptures as saying.
Deacon Mensah said Christians needed to
identify and know that the God they served is bigger than any other thing and
must have faith in Him.
“Christians must have faith in God and believe
any good thing comes from the lord,” he said.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article