Christians urged to worship God wholeheartedly

Dan Soko

By Priscilla N. Nyamekye, GNA   

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA - Deacon Joseph Mensah of the Pentecost Church, New Awoshie District, has admonished Christians to endeavour to study the Bible to be able to serve God with the utmost understanding of His teachings.

He said Christians needed to have a better understanding of the Bible to enable them to worship God wholeheartedly, with the understanding that all good things come from the Lord. 

Preaching during the Sunday service of the Church, Deacon Mensah said Christians needed to continuously read the word of God because “it is the food and energy for the soul to help it grow spiritually.”

He encouraged the followers of Christ to live lives worthy of emulation, which would reflect the true nature of God.

Deacon Mensah said because God made human beings in his own image followers of Jesus Christ must live to please Him.

"Let us make man in our image, in our likeness, and let them rule over the fish of the sea and the birds of the air, over the livestock, over all the earth, and over all the creatures that move along the ground," he quoted the scriptures as saying.

Deacon Mensah said Christians needed to identify and know that the God they served is bigger than any other thing and must have faith in Him.

“Christians must have faith in God and believe any good thing comes from the lord,” he said.

GNA

Dan Soko
