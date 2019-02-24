Sissala West NCCE intensifies education on anti-corruption

Gwollu (U/W), Feb. 24, GNA - The Sissala West
District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has
stepped up its public education campaign on anti-corruption, rule of law and
accountability to promote economic development.
The Commission aims to empower citizens to
demand accountability from public office holders and other duty-bearers and
also encourage people to refrain from practices that constitute corruption.
It has, therefore, extended its campaign
activities to areas such as work places, educational institutions and lorry
stations across the District.
The District Director of NCCE, Mr Hussein
Elyasu, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the increase in
activities was to up its sensitisation efforts on anti-corruption.
It forms the second phase of the public
education campaign for identifiable groups on Anti-Corruption, Rule of law and
Accountability Programme (ARAP) on the theme: “Citizens for Transparency and
Accountability”.
The programme is being supported by the
European Union.
“Corruption is a serious plague that has
devastating effects on the society,” Mr Elyasu said.
“It is a moral canker that eats into the
fabric of the socio-economic, cultural, and political lives of Ghanaian
citizens”.
“Corruption retards the achievement of
democratic gains, reduces the quality of lives, breads crime and human
insecurity and undermines the rule of law, which has the tendency of increasing
political instability”.
In Ghana, though several policy measures were
in place to curb corruption, the phenomenon has increased and pervaded every
aspect of the society.
Mr Elyasu said that stirred the NCCE to
organise a community durbar at Bullu to reach out to identifiable Faith-Based
Organizations, women and youth groups, Persons with Disability, and artisans
among others to sensitise them on anti-corruption.
Members of several state anti-graft
organisations were taken through a number of topics including Whistle Blowing
and the Role of Key Institutions.
The Economic and Organized Crime Office,
Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justices, Judiciary, Police, Legal
Aid, and Office of the Special Prosecutor among others participated in the
durbar.
Mr Elyasu said citizens were enjoined under
Article 41(f) of the 1992 Constitution to protect and preserve public property,
expose and combat misuse and waste of public funds and property.
“loud silence on issues of corruption by
community members contribute to the upsurge in corrupt cases,” he said.
He attributed the growing canker to failure by
citizens to demand accountability from duty-bearers, non-adherence to rules and
regulations and failure to follow laid down procedures in seeking public
services.
He raised concerns about the leakages in the
revenue generation system, which were hampering internal revenue generation in
the Sissala West District Assembly, regretting that community members often
failed to report the culprits for investigations.
Participants mentioned the weak enforcement of
laws, which often leads to lesser or no punishment to perpetrators engaging in
corrupt practices and general lack of confidence in law enforcement agencies as
some reasons people feel reluctant to report acts of corruption.
