GFA denies $7.2 million AFCON budget

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA - The Normalisation Committee
of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has denied media reports that, it has
presented a budget of $7.2 million to the government for the 2019 Africa Cup of
Nations in Egypt.
A statement signed by Mr. Dan Kwaku Yeboah,
Spokesperson of the Committee said,
“We wish to state unambiguously that the said
publications are false.
“The Normalization Committee has not submitted
any budget to government for the impending competition and would like to alert
the general public to disregard any such reports,” it stated.
It said reports that, per diem for the Black
Stars players, has been increased from $100 to $150 was also untrue.
It said the public is hereby informed that at
the appropriate time the approved budget for AFCON 2019 will be announced soon.
GNA
