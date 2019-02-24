President of Niger to grace 62nd Independence Parade in Tamale

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
Accra, Feb. 24, GNA – President of Niger
Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, will be the Special Guest of Honour at Ghana's
62nd Independence Anniversary Parade at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in
Tamale on Wednesday, March 6.
It would be the first time the national
independence parade would be held outside the national capital, Accra.
The Parade would be held on the theme:
"Celebrating Peace and Unity," which comes on the heels of the
peaceful resolution of the chieftaincy dispute at Dagbon, a situation that had
debilitating effects on the progress of the Region for almost two decades.
Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, the Deputy Minister of
Information, at a media briefing in Accra on Sunday on the programme line-up,
said 30 contingents, comprising the security agencies, Ghana National Fire
Service, Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Education Service would mount the
parade.
There would be representatives from the Nation
Builders Corp and the six newly created regions.
He said the celebration would boost tourism
and the local economy as well as showcase diverse northern cultural heritages.
The media encounter was also used to unveil
the logo for the celebration, which is the figure "62" with an
Adinkra symbol known as "Bi nkabi" to wit "No one should bite
the other," resonating the theme for the celebration.
The symbol literally signifies peace and
harmony, showing two fishes bitting each other’s tail.
The activities for the celebration are as
follows:
Thursday, February 28 - Christianborg
Crossroad shooting incident re-enactment
Anniversary Debate at the GNAT Hall
Friday, March 1 - Flag hoisting day nationwide
Muslim Prayers and Thanksgiving
Saturday, March 2 - Health and Fitness Walk
Tamale Peace Concert at the Jubilee Park
Year of Return
Sunday, March 3 - Christian Prayers and
Thanksgiving
What Do You Know quiz at the GBC
Tuesday, March 5 - "Rep the North,"
wearing of northern attire
Re-enactment of the Declaration of
Independence at the Old Polo Grounds.
Wednesday, March 6 - Independence Day Parade
at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium
Thursday, March 7 - Open Day for school
children at all Garrisons nationwide
Friday, March 8 - Rumble at 62 (Boxing Fiesta)
at the Bukom Boxing Arena at 19 hours.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article