President of Niger to grace 62nd Independence Parade in Tamale

Dan Soko

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA  

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA – President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, will be the Special Guest of Honour at Ghana's 62nd Independence Anniversary Parade at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on Wednesday, March 6.

It would be the first time the national independence parade would be held outside the national capital, Accra.

The Parade would be held on the theme: "Celebrating Peace and Unity," which comes on the heels of the peaceful resolution of the chieftaincy dispute at Dagbon, a situation that had debilitating effects on the progress of the Region for almost two decades.

Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, the Deputy Minister of Information, at a media briefing in Accra on Sunday on the programme line-up, said 30 contingents, comprising the security agencies, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Education Service would mount the parade.

There would be representatives from the Nation Builders Corp and the six newly created regions.

He said the celebration would boost tourism and the local economy as well as showcase diverse northern cultural heritages.

The media encounter was also used to unveil the logo for the celebration, which is the figure "62" with an Adinkra symbol known as "Bi nkabi" to wit "No one should bite the other," resonating the theme for the celebration.

The symbol literally signifies peace and harmony, showing two fishes bitting each other’s tail.

The activities for the celebration are as follows:

Thursday, February 28 - Christianborg Crossroad shooting incident re-enactment

Anniversary Debate at the GNAT Hall

Friday, March 1 - Flag hoisting day nationwide

Muslim Prayers and Thanksgiving

Saturday, March 2 - Health and Fitness Walk

Tamale Peace Concert at the Jubilee Park

Year of Return

Sunday, March 3 - Christian Prayers and Thanksgiving

What Do You Know quiz at the GBC

Tuesday, March 5 - "Rep the North," wearing of northern attire

Re-enactment of the Declaration of Independence at the Old Polo Grounds.

Wednesday, March 6 - Independence Day Parade at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium

Thursday, March 7 - Open Day for school children at all Garrisons nationwide

Friday, March 8 - Rumble at 62 (Boxing Fiesta) at the Bukom Boxing Arena at 19 hours.

GNA

