Policewoman Nadine Berneis Is The New "Miss Germany"

On Saturday evening, the new "Miss Germany" was chosen - and that comes from Baden-Württemberg. Police officer Nadine Berneis has prevailed against 15 competitors.

Germany has a new beauty queen. The police officer Nadine Berneis from Stuttgart is the new "Miss Germany". The 28-year-old prevailed in the election in the night of Sunday in the Europa Park in Rust near Freiburg against their competitors. 16 women aged 19 years to 28 years entered the competition. Winner Nadine was the oldest participant.

German press agency after the election. She will take a leave of absence as a policewoman for a year and concentrate on working as a beauty queen during this time. This has already been clarified.

In a police station in downtown Stuttgart, the official investigates against Cyber-criminality. It tracks fraudsters in the global network and investigates threats. She has become more careful since the job, she says. And it remains realistic: "Anyone can be victims of Internet fraudsters with his data, me too."

The first Miss Germany with tooth gap
Nadine Berneis was the oldest participant in this year's competition. Among other things, the young woman with blond hair and blue eyes got a car for a year, a bed, clothes and traveling for her victory next to the crown. She had become Miss Baden-Württemberg last October and had thus qualified for the nationwide election. Her term as Miss Germany is one year.

The 16 Miss Germany finalists presented themselves in the choice of a jury in evening dress and leisure wear. Vice-Queen was the 23-year-old student Pricilla Klein from Hamburg, third place the 22-year-old student Anastasia Aksak from Leipzig in Saxony.

According to the organizer, Miss Germany is the oldest and most important beauty pageant in Germany, it has existed since 1927. Every year, people vote. With Nadine Berneis, the crown remains in Stuttgart. A year ago, student Anahita Rehbein, who also lives in Stuttgart, became Miss Germany. With the election of the successor ended the term of the 24-year-olds. She had to pass on title and crown.

