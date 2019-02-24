Home | News | PNC Congratulates John Mahama And NDC

Dan Soko
The People's National Convention (PNC) congratulates the National Democratic Congress for its hugely successful Presidential primaries held yesterday 23rd February 2019. It would be recalled that we extended our profound wishes of goodwill to you in the lead-up to the elections where we implored you to abide by the tenets of multi-party democracy and the rule of law.

It is refreshing to note that you exhibited the enviable virtues of free, fair, transparent and incidence-free elections as widely captured and reported by the media and observers as well as all the active participants in the elections.

We thus congratulate you and all those who played one role or another throughout the process. We particularly congratulate His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama for obtaining an emphatic trust and confidence of the NDC party through this victory.

The process couldn’t have been so engaging and lively without the involvement of the six other aspirants who raised the bar and elevated the discourse. It is an indication that there are still men and women of conviction in Ghana who are willing to offer themselves for the leadership of our country despite the rancorous nature of our politics today. They: Alban Sumana Kingsford BaAlhaj Nurideen Iddrisu, Sylvester Adinam Mensah, Ekow Spio Gabrah, Gossie Augustus Tanoh and Joshua Alabi deserve tremendous commendations for their courage in bolstering internal democracy.

The PNC takes this opportunity to entreat the National Democratic Congress to gird it’s loins now for the rigorous task that awaits the opposition in the run-up to the crunch elections of 2020. Be rest assured that we in the PNC are certain of organising and putting up a spirited performance in meeting the expectations of the masses of Ghana. There is more to it than just electing a presidential candidate and you know that too well.

We also noted with pride the Sterling display of professionalism by the security personnel deployed on the day. This is a vindication that when qualified security is deployed, they apply themselves with admirable dexterity. Congratulations to the police for this assurance of responsibility. We expect more from you.

Finally, the PNC assures the NDC and all political parties that we shall soon embark on our internal retooling that will culminate in the election of our Presidential candidate who will offer Ghanaians an issues-based campaign.

Bernard Mornah

PNC

(National Chairman)

