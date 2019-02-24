Dani Alves House Raided By Thieves As He Plays Against Nimes

DANI ALVES has become the latest PSG player to see his house burgled while he was playing, a prosecutor confirmed.

Alves' home in the French capital was broken into on Wednesday while he was playing in PSG’s 5-1 win against Montpellier at the Parc des Princes.

Property worth tens of thousands of euros was stolen, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.

The incident follows PSG skipper Thiago Silva being the victim of a burglary with £900,000 worth of valuables stolen.

Alves’ Brazil team-mate had his house burgled in December while his side were playing Nantes.

According to reports Silva had several items of jewellery stolen, including a luxury watch.

In November striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had his house broken into while in England playing Liverpool.

On that occasion, thieves got off with goods valued at around £500,000, with jewels and handbags taken.

In December 2017, Unai Emery, now Arsenal’s manager, had his Paris apartment broken into while he was in charge at PSG.

The crime has also affected Ligue One side Lyon as three of their players were burgled while they were playing Barcelona in the Champions League.

Former Manchester United man Memphis Depay was targeted as thieves forced entry through a window.

Depay had already been burgled last September when property worth more than one million euros was taken.