Niger President to be special guest at 62nd independence celebration in Tamale

President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou

Government has announced that this year’s independence anniversary celebration will take place from Thursday, February 28 to Friday, March 8, 2019.

President Nana Akufo-Addo during his State of the Nation address last Thursday in Parliament announced to the nation that the 62nd national independence celebrations will be hosted in the Northern Region capital of Tamale, specifically at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Sunday, a Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam-Hadzide, said the Special Guest of Honour for the celebration is the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou.

He said the theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Celebrating Peace and Unity’.

“The theme consolidates the success made in achieving peace and unity among the people of the North and also reiterates the fact that Ghana will continue to be the beacon of hope while remaining peaceful and also protecting its enviable record of being one of the most peaceful countries in Africa,” he told reporters.

Mr. Enam-Hadzide said the anniversary parade will be made up of 30 contingents including security services, fire service, Customs, Immigration and Ghana Education Service (GES).

The rest are other interest groups including the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO) trainees and the six newly created regions.

The Deputy Minister added that the Tamale celebrations will be a historic one particularly because it will be the first time the national celebration has been held outside of the Greater Accra Region.

“The celebration will be happening some few months after the President of the Republic; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has successfully settled the age long chieftaincy dispute in Dagbon, a situation that had its own debilitating effect on the progress of the region for almost two decades,” he said.

Government is, however, optimistic that moving the national celebration to Tamale will do a lot of good to the people of the north.

It will not only boost the local economy but also serve as an opportunity for the region to showcase its rich and diverse cultural heritage while canvassing for more developmental projects.

It will promote local content and tourism.

Meanwhile the National Celebrations Planning Committee has unveiled the anniversary logo for this year’s celebration.

The logo which is the figure ‘62’ with an Adinkra symbol known as “Bi nkabi” resonates with the theme.

The symbol literally means no one should bite the other and it signifies peace and harmony.

Key activities leading up to the event

(28th February 2019) -Christianborg Crossroad shooting Incident.

(Friday, 1st March, 2019) – Flag hoisting day, nationwide

(Friday, 1st March, 2019) – Muslim prayer and thanksgiving

(Saturday 2nd March 2019)- Tamale Peace Concert at the Jubilee Park.

(Saturday 2nd March 2019)- Year of Return

(Sunday 3rd March 2019)- Christian Prayer and Thanksgiving, all churches.

(Tuesday 5th March 2019)- “Rep the North”, Northern Wear Day/nationwide

(Tuesday 5th March 2019)- Reenactment of the declaration of Independence at old Polo Grounds.

(Tuesday 5TH March 2019)- 62nd Anniversary fireworks by the Ghana Military at various locations before midnight.

(Wednesday 6th March 2019)- Independence Day Parade at Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium at 8am.