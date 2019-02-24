Home | News | CSKA Sofia star Edwin Gyasi sent off in Sofia derby against Levski Sofia

CSKA Sofia star Edwin Gyasi sent off in Sofia derby against Levski Sofia

Dan Soko

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Edwin Gyasi GhGyasi has scored 4 goals in 19 games for his club this season

Edwin Gyasi was given his marching orders as CSKA Sofia were pipped 1-0 by Levski Sofia in the Sofia derby on Sunday afternoon.

After being emerged as the man-of-the-match in CSKA Sofia's 2-1 win over Botev Vratsa, the Army-men's gaffer would be left disappointed after his star man was sent off in the 44th minute of the match against city rivals Levski Sofia.

Gyasi's expulsion was heavily felt by the visitors as they conceded just a minute after he left the pitch courtesy Henrique's own goal.

Despite probing for the equalizer in the second half, the hosts held on to their slim lead to record yet another victory over their bitterest rivals.

Levski Sofia defeated Luboslav Penev's outfit by the same margin in the first round of the league.

Levski leapfrog CSKA into 2nd position with 48 points, same number of points as their rivals but a better goal difference.

Gyasi has scored 4 goals in 19 games for his club in the ongoing campaign.

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com

