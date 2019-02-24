Home | News | Hearts sink Dreams FC in S.T Nettey Memorial Cup

Hearts sink Dreams FC in S.T Nettey Memorial Cup

Dan Soko

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: Primenewsghana.com

Hearts Beat Dreams

Hearts of Oak managed to beat Dreams FC 2-1 on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium to win the 2019 S.T Nettey Cup.

Joseph Esso broke the virginity of the game with a fantastic effort just outside the area after nine minutes of action.

Esso doubled the lead for the Phobians after his shot was deflected from outside the box in the 35’ minute.

Dreams came back into the match in the 65th minute when Ernest Sowah brought down Micahel Amoah they pulled one back from the spot through Patrick Arthur.

The match was played in honour of the then Commissioner of Labour and Social Welfare under the National Liberation Council (NLC) regime and onetime spiritual head of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr S. T. Nettey.

Best Of The Web



